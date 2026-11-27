MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW) (“Weight Watchers” or the“Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced the results of its voluntary solicitation of discounted prepayment offers from its term loan lenders. The solicitation was fully subscribed at 61.5% of par. The Company utilized $10 million in cash to retire approximately $16.3 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding term loan.

“Our strong cash generation gives us the flexibility to opportunistically retire debt at a discount,” said Stephen Bye, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weight Watchers.“Combined with our earlier debt paydowns, this prepayment reduces our total debt by 12.4% this year - strengthening our financial foundation as we enter 2027 with a clear focus on execution and returning Weight Watchers to sustainable, profitable growth.”

About Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the Company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy, and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, initiatives, and prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“guidance,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the Company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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