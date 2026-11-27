iMocha at Workday Rising EMEA 2026

Visitors from 14 countries pointed to one idea: AI agents can only do meaningful work when organizations understand the skills and work behind them.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iMocha, a leading Skills and Work Intelligence platform, recently participated in Workday Rising EMEA 2026, held in Barcelona from November 17–19. At Booth 326 in Rising Central, the iMocha team met Workday customers, partners, and HR, talent, and people analytics leaders from 14 countries.Under the theme“It's a new work day,” the conversations in Barcelona pointed to a clear shift. As Workday customers move toward agentic AI, the question is no longer whether to put AI agents to work, but whether those agents have the skills and work context they need to deliver real value.Workday Rising EMEA 2026, Barcelona (November 17–19)Designed in EMEA, for EMEA, Workday Rising EMEA brought the Workday community together for three days of keynotes, product sessions, and peer networking centered on AI. Workday's agentic AI announcements with Sana set the tone, and the Community Keynote on day three turned the focus to redesigning work so people and AI create better value together.For iMocha, that message landed close to home. CEO Amit Mishra, Bhavesh Anand Sharma, Head of Sales - UK & Europe, and Aditya Thakkur, Head of Product Management, spent their conversations exploring how skills and work intelligence can give Workday customers the context they need to redesign work for AI with confidence.Visitors ranged from HR tech leads and heads of skills to people analytics teams and partners. The companies and markets were different, yet the same themes kept coming up.Reflecting on the event, Amit Mishra, CEO of iMocha, said:“Workday made it clear in Barcelona that agents are becoming part of how work gets done. But an agent can only act as well as it understands the work in front of it, and that understanding starts with skills. Who can do what, which tasks are changing, and how roles need to evolve.”Speaking about the conversations at the booth, Aditya Thakkur, Head of Product Management at iMocha, said:“We met people from 14 countries over three days, and the same pattern kept showing up. Most teams have more AI ambition than trusted skills data to run it on. For anyone evaluating a skills or AI workforce tool for 2027, three questions matter most: whose skills data will it run on, who owns it after go-live, and what will you measure in the first six months to know it worked.”Key Industry Insights from the EventAcross three days in Barcelona, several consistent themes emerged:Skills data is the real bottleneck: Most organizations have more AI ambition than clean, trusted skills data to run it on.Skills need a clear owner:HR, L&D, talent, and the business each hold a piece of the skills picture. Without a single owner, the data drifts.Outcomes matter more than AI:Buyers rarely asked how smart a tool is. They asked what it will change for their people and their business.Rollout is the hidden cost: The license is the easy part. Integration, change management, and adoption decide whether an investment pays off.Context makes AI agents useful: Agents can only do meaningful work when organizations understand the skills, roles, and work behind them.The Road AheadAs Workday customers move from AI pilots to agents at work, the need for a trusted, real-time view of skills and work will only grow. iMocha plans to build on the momentum from Barcelona by:- Deepening its Skills and Work Intelligence capabilities for Workday customers- Helping enterprises turn skills data into confident decisions on work redesign, workforce planning, and AI readinessiMocha thanks the Workday team for three inspiring days, and everyone who stopped by Booth 326, shared a perspective, or made time to connect.About iMochaiMocha is a global AI-powered Skills and Work Intelligence platform that helps organizations execute a skills-first strategy across hiring, workforce readiness, internal mobility, and continuous learning at scale. iMocha is an invisible layer that fits seamlessly into existing stacks through integrations with leading HCMs (SAP SuccessFactors, Workday), learning platforms (Udemy, Degreed, Cornerstone On Demand), and ATS solutions (iCIMS, Greenhouse, and more). For more information, visit

Anindo Chatterjee

iMocha

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

iMocha Meets Workday Customers and HR Leaders at Workday Rising EMEA 2026 News Provided By iMocha November 27, 2026, 12:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.