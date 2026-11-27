MENAFN - EQS Group) Mia is mobilezone's AI-powered digital customer adviser. Since February 2026, she has been answering questions around the clock on mobilezone, providing basic advice on mobile plans and, when needed, handing conversations over to employees in Customer Service or Inhouse Sales. Instead of clicking through categories, filters and product pages, users simply describe what they are looking for in the chat. Mia asks follow-up questions when needed, compares suitable offers and makes personalised recommendations in German, French, Italian or English.

With the new conversational commerce feature, advice now becomes a complete purchasing process: the desired product can be added to the basket directly from the conversation. Mia then guides the customer seamlessly through checkout and payment. Payment can be made by TWINT or credit card. This means an order can be completed in just a few steps within the same conversation, at any time and on any device.

With conversational commerce, mobilezone is consistently taking traditional e-commerce a step further. This makes mobilezone the first company in the Swiss smartphone and mobile communications market, whether a network operator or an electronics retailer, to bring advice, product selection, checkout and payment together entirely on the basis of the customer's dialogue with Mia. The customer's specific needs are at the centre of the experience. Mia narrows the search to relevant offers and guides the customer from their initial request through to the completed order. This provides greater clarity and convenience, particularly for customers who want personalised support while retaining the flexibility of shopping online.

“Digital advice is most valuable when it does not end with a product recommendation. With Mia, we have created a seamless process that combines advice, selection and purchase in a single conversation. This enables customers to find the right product more quickly and easily,” says Mark Schwarz, Chief Digital & Information Officer at mobilezone.

The new feature is available now on mobilezone.

Press release (PDF)