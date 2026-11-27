

EQS Newswire / 27/11/2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

BINZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 November 2026 – A meeting to advance construction of the Wanhua Binzhou Green Power Industrial Park was held on Nov. 22 in Zhanhua District, Binzhou City, Shandong Province.

Listed as a major provincial project in Shandong, the groundbreaking marks a crucial milestone for Wanhua Chemical as it fosters new energy as its second growth pillar and completes its full industrial chain for battery materials. The project will also inject strong new momentum into Binzhou's pursuit of green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

Situated within Binzhou Zhanhua Lingang Industrial Park and the Beihai Economic Development Zone, the park will host production facilities for battery-grade lithium carbonate, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and graphite anode materials, forming a complete production chain covering lithium salts, precursors, cathodes and anodes. Drawing on abundant wind and solar resources from coastal tidal flats in northern Shandong, the project will build an integrated wind-solar-storage energy system and supply green electricity directly to production facilities.

This will enable deep integration of renewable energy and the battery materials sector, helping ensure a stable power supply and reduce carbon emissions. Benefiting from self-sufficient upstream raw materials, dedicated green power supplies, as well as the geographic and industrial cluster advantages of combined sea-land transport, the project will strengthen product supply capacity and market responsiveness, with the aim of establishing a leading, fully integrated battery materials industrial park in China.

This landmark project serves as a key platform for Binzhou to advance green, low-carbon and high-quality development. With Wanhua Chemical as the anchor enterprise, Binzhou will attract more upstream and downstream battery materials firms to invest and set up local operations. The city will develop key links across the chain, including cathode and anode materials, electrolytes, separators and supporting facilities for battery cell production, fostering a stronger new energy industrial cluster.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Binzhou Information Office

27/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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