Hong Kong Design Centre / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Business of Design Week 2026 Concludes

27.11.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

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3-Day Summit Draws an Attendance of Over 16,000 Connecting Diverse Perspectives Through Cross-disciplinary Dialogue to Inspire New Opportunities for Transformation HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business of Design Week (BODW) Summit 2026, Asia's premier annual event dedicated to design, innovation and brands, concluded successfully on 20 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. As the flagship programme of Business of Design Week, organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre, with the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as Lead Sponsor, and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council as Co-organiser, this year's Summit was held under the theme 'Design in Dialogue: Connect + Transform'. The three-day Summit attracted an on-site attendance of over 16,000, alongside online participants from across the world, demonstrating Hong Kong's role as a 'Super Connector' and 'Super Value-adder' that leverages design and creativity to bridge East and West, while fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange.



This year's Summit featured more than 40 keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats. Centred on six key topic pillars, namely Reimagining Spaces, Regenerative Culture & Curation, Brand Transformation, The New Luxury & Artisanal Innovation, Designing for Longevity & Vitality, and Future-Ready Transmedia & Education, the participating speakers engaged in profound dialogues and shared forward-thinking insights. Beyond the rich programme on the main stage, the Summit featured specially curated 'Meet-the-Speakers' sessions, while three concurrent bodw Future Lab sessions dedicated to experimentation, collaboration, and creative exchange further extended the Summit's discussions. Representing Switzerland as the Partner Country of Business of Design Week 2026, Mr Daniel Freihofer, Consul General of Switzerland in Hong Kong and Macao, said, 'I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Swiss delegation of outstanding speakers who made their way here. As an official Swiss representative, it has been truly inspiring to listen to you and see what you do. It is also our hope that the connections made over the past three days between our Swiss visitors and Hong Kong designers will translate into lasting partnerships in the future, and we are certainly here to support that.' Looking ahead to 2027, Business of Design Week will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Mr Steve Leung, BBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, said: 'Since 2002, BODW has brought us inspiring ideas, meaningful conversations, and more importantly, lasting friendship. So, after all these years, I'm very excited to announce that Business of Design Week 2027 will be hosted as "The Grand Edition". Rather than spotlighting a single partner country or city, we will bring together our previous partner countries and cities to celebrate with us. We look forward to welcoming back familiar faces and past speakers alongside creative leaders and rising stars from around the world.'



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