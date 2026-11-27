MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to issue contempt of court notices against top officials of the Tamil Nadu government over lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district, calling it a "historic victory" for devotees of Lord Murugan.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt of court notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar, the Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and other senior state authorities over the alleged willful disobedience of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional lamp.

In a post on the social media platform X, Nabin said: "A historic victory for every devotee of Lord Murugan!"

The BJP Chief said that through its order, the apex court has "exposed the INDIA bloc's anti-Sanatan mindset".

"By ordering the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon tomorrow and pulling up Tamil Nadu authorities for acting at the dictates of their political bosses, the Supreme Court has thoroughly exposed the INDI Alliance government's anti-Sanatan mindset," he said.

Nabin asserted that no political conspiracy can stop the sacred traditions of Bharat.

"May the divine blessings of Lord Murugan protect all devotees and guide them on the path of courage and righteousness," he added.

Earlier, a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi asked the officials to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for their failure to comply with the apex court's November 20 order directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the disputed spot.

Taking a stern view of the developments, the apex court said that the sequence of events prima facie indicated that executive authorities had acted at the behest of their political masters.

The Justice Aravind Kumar-led bench directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit disclosing details of communications, including emails, telephone calls and messages exchanged between the officials in connection with the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

It also directed him to remain personally present before the top court on the next date of hearing.

"The sequence of events which have unfolded in this case indicates that the executive authorities have acted at the behest of their political masters," the Supreme Court said.