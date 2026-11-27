MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued a direction extending the use of the 1601-series to the eligible entities in the sectors other than BFSI sector and government, exclusively for making service and transactional voice calls to their customers.

The series is allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and under the second phase of implementation of 1601-series, entities will be eligible for the allocation of numbers subject to the specified eligibility criteria, the statement from the Ministry of Communications said.

Entities from sectors such as retail chains, e-commerce, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, telecom service providers, internet service providers (ISPs) can apply for allocation of this series.

Further, firms indulging in automobile sales, automobile repair and servicing, travel agencies, commercial airlines, food aggregators, ride-hailing aggregators and lending service providers (LSPs) are also eligible for application.

Only the entities having an annual turnover of Rs 500 crore or more in at least one of the preceding three financial years shall be eligible, the statement noted.

Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) such as Direct-to-Home (DTH), Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service providers and Multi-System Operators (MSOs) applying for the series must have a subscriber base of one million or more in any month during the preceding twelve months.

The 1601-series numbers shall be assigned only to the companies registered in India under the applicable law, the statement said.

Earlier, under the first phase of implementation, TRAI allowed allocation of 1601-series numbers to the utilities, and logistics and courier services sectors.

Firms are prohibited from using 1601-series for making promotional voice calls. The numbers from this series are allocated only to the verified entities, thereby helping consumers to easily identify legitimate service and transactional calls. This measure is an important tool in combating impersonation by fraudsters who use normal 10-digit numbers and falsely claim to represent legitimate businesses, the ministry said.

Access Providers have been directed to complete onboarding and migration of all eligible entities within 180 days from the date of issuance of the Direction.

-IANS

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