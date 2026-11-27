MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Friday accused the Congress of misleading people in the name of the Constitution and B R Ambedkar, questioning its claim of protecting the legacy of the architect of the Constitution.

Addressing a training programme for the BJP's 'Seva Doot Abhiyan' (Service Envoy Campaign) in Jabalpur, Khandelwal said the Congress had opposed Ambedkar in the past but was now using his name to attack the BJP.

"The Congress defeated Babasaheb in an election and later honoured the person who defeated him with a Padma Shri. How can a party that insulted Babasaheb now claim to be the protector of the Constitution?" he said.

He said organising marches and taking out yatras did not prove a party's commitment to the Constitution. He also challenged the Congress to explain its past actions towards Ambedkar.

Khandelwal's remarks came a day after the Congress held a Constitution Protection March in Jabalpur on Constitution Day, accusing the BJP governments at the Centre and in Madhya Pradesh of weakening democratic institutions and threatening citizens' voting rights.

The Congress organised the march on Thursday under its 'Save the Vote, Save the Country' campaign.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, former Union Minister Arun Yadav and former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh were among the senior leaders who participated.

Addressing the gathering, Patwari alleged that attempts were being made to undermine the electoral process and weaken the democratic rights of citizens.

Responding to the Congress's stand, Khandelwal said the BJP viewed Ambedkar not only as the architect of the Constitution but also as a symbol of social harmony.

He said the BJP government had worked to spread his ideas and preserve historical sites and monuments associated with him.

The training programme was attended by BJP workers from five divisions -- Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Chhindwara and Shahdol. Khandelwal and party organisational general secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari explained the campaign's structure and discussed the role of party workers in its implementation. They urged workers to remain active at the booth level and prepare for upcoming public outreach programmes and organisational challenges.