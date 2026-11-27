MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Nov 27 (IANS) Emphasising the need to preserve mutual respect and dialogue despite differences of opinion, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday said that disagreements are a strength of democracy and a longstanding tradition of Indian thought, but should not develop into personal resentment.

Addressing the inauguration of 'Rushabhyaan 3.0' and the Sarvadharma Sant Samagam at Navlakhi Ground in Vadodara, Sanghavi said that India's religious and philosophical traditions had encouraged questioning, reasoning and dialogue rather than restricting religion to rules and prohibitions.

The programme was organised by the Labdhi Vikram Janseva Trust in the presence of saints and Mahants from different parts of India and abroad. Sanghavi paid his respects to the assembled religious leaders and sought their blessings.

Referring to the Anekant philosophy, which emphasises understanding truth from different perspectives, Sanghavi said that differences of opinion in contemporary society, particularly on social media, often turned into allegations, insults and personal animosity.

"Different opinions are the strength of democracy and the tradition of knowledge, but there should be no differences of heart," he said, stressing the importance of listening to opposing viewpoints, respecting others and keeping channels of dialogue open.

Speaking on this year's theme, 'Dandaniti and the Foundational Principles of Indian Culture', Sanghavi said: "Dandaniti should not be understood merely as the imposition of punishment but as a system for maintaining justice and order in society."

Distinguishing between offences committed unintentionally and those committed deliberately or repeatedly, he said: "A strict approach was necessary towards habitual offenders to ensure public safety and social order."

He also referred to the three new criminal laws introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah - the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

"The legislation represented an effort to move India's criminal justice system away from its colonial legacy and make it more aligned with Indian values and a citizen-centric approach," he noted.

Describing Lord Rishabhdev as the first king and teacher of human civilisation, Sanghavi recalled his contribution to organising human life through agriculture, writing, art and various skills.

He said the Rushabhyaan initiative, which began in 2024, had expanded over the years, and congratulated the trustees and members of the Labdhi Vikram Janseva Trust on organising its third edition in Vadodara.

Referring to Vadodara's association with education, art and culture under Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, Sanghavi said the city also had a historical connection with English translations of scriptures relating to Lord Rishabhdev, making it particularly significant for hosting the event.

He described Vadodara as an example of the principle of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' (development along with heritage), referring to its cultural legacy as well as the manufacture of C-295 aircraft in the city under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Before addressing the gathering, Sanghavi inaugurated the Rishabh Kaushal Kendra, Kala Kendra, Commercial Arts Centre and Agricultural Arts Centre, opening the facilities to the public.

He also released a book documenting Rushabhyaan 2.0, held in Mumbai in 2025. In a separate programme during his visit to the tribal belt, Sanghavi received a traditional welcome at Kawant in Chhota Udepur district, where tribal performers presented Gheraiya, Timli and Ram Dhol folk dances.

He also paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Nasvadi Junction. The gathering welcomed him with slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.