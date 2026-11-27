MENAFN - IANS) Sehore, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated both phases of the Rs 536.23-crore Seep-Amber Micro Irrigation Project in Sehore district, which will benefit farmers in 76 villages across the state.

Addressing a programme in Bhairunda on the occasion, Chief Minister Yadav said the state government was focusing on increasing farmers' income by promoting agriculture along with allied activities such as animal husbandry.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who hails from Sehore district, also joined the programme virtually and addressed the gathering.

Chief Minister Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh currently ranked third in the country in milk production and the state government's target was to take the state to the top position.

"Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in the country in milk production, and our target is to bring the state to the first position," he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government was encouraging farmers to diversify their income sources through activities beyond traditional crop cultivation.

He also highlighted the state's economic growth, saying that per capita income had increased to Rs 1.70 lakh.

"The state government is carrying out development works in every sector. The per capita income of Madhya Pradesh is continuously increasing and has now reached Rs 1.70 lakh," CM Yadav said.

Apart from the irrigation project, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 41.44 crore in Bhairunda development block.

The Seep-Amber project is expected to strengthen irrigation facilities in the region and improve access to water for agricultural activities.

The expansion of irrigation infrastructure is aimed at supporting farm productivity and reducing dependence on rainfall.

The state government has also been emphasising dairy farming and animal husbandry as additional sources of income for rural households, alongside its efforts to expand irrigation facilities and improve agricultural infrastructure.