Operational excellence in modern defence institutions depends not only on military capability but also on the ability to harness the full potential of every individual. Integrating gender perspectives into defence policies, planning and operations is therefore a strategic imperative for enhancing institutional effectiveness, promoting equal opportunities and advancing inclusive security.

The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage, concluded a two-day Gender Mainstreaming and Reporting Capacity Building Workshop at the Defence Headquarters, bringing together officers from various Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) formations and units.

The workshop sought to enhance institutional capacity to integrate gender perspectives into defence policies, planning, operations and reporting, while fostering inter-ministerial collaboration in advancing gender equality across the defence sector.

Officially opening the workshop, the Chief of Provost, Brigadier Asma Diramo Kofa, highlighted the importance of gender mainstreaming in enhancing institutional effectiveness and operational performance. Drawing on Kenya's leadership of the Women, Peace and Security Chiefs of Defence (WPS CHODs) Network, she challenged participants to translate global commitments into meaningful institutional action.

Brigadier Kofa also highlighted United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000), which recognises the critical role of women in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and security, while advocating for their increased participation in decision-making processes. She emphasised the importance of continuous training, professional development and capacity building in advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

A central theme throughout the workshop was that gender mainstreaming goes beyond numerical representation. It entails recognising the diverse needs, experiences and perspectives of women and men and integrating them into institutional policies, programmes and decision-making processes.

The Deputy Director of Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Defence, Dr Gideon Mukui, emphasised the importance of embedding gender considerations into institutional planning, policy formulation and reporting frameworks to enhance accountability and ensure effective implementation of gender-responsive programmes.

Similarly, Ms Winnie Kananu, Assistant Director in the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action, highlighted the value of sustained inter-ministerial collaboration in advancing gender equality and building institutional capacity across the defence sector.

Participants also explored practical approaches to gender-responsive planning, budgeting and procurement, alongside strategies for addressing gender-based violence and sexual harassment in the workplace. These discussions reinforced the importance of fostering a professional working environment founded on dignity, mutual respect, fairness and accountability.

As the workshop concluded, participants were encouraged to become agents of institutional transformation by translating the knowledge and skills acquired into practical initiatives within their respective formations and units.

Through such collaborative engagements, the Ministry of Defence continues to advance an inclusive institutional culture that recognises gender equality not merely as a policy obligation, but as a strategic enabler of organisational excellence, operational effectiveness and sustainable peace and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.