Strengthening community-based security, enhancing multi-agency coordination and consolidating progress in the fight against cattle rustling and banditry formed the focus of a Key Leadership Engagement (KLE) meeting involving National Police Reservists (NPRs), local administration officials and security representatives at Kagir Primary and Junior School in Baringo North Constituency, Baringo County.

The engagement provided a platform for stakeholders to assess the prevailing security situation, identify operational challenges and reinforce coordinated approaches to addressing insecurity. Particular emphasis was placed on the pivotal role of NPRs as frontline responders to cattle theft and other security incidents. Their familiarity with local terrain and community dynamics positions them strategically to gather and share actionable intelligence, report suspicious activities, trace stolen livestock and support regular security agencies in maintaining law and order.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs) for Baringo North and Tiaty Central Sub-Counties called for proactive leadership, strengthened community surveillance, timely intelligence sharing and sustained collaboration among NPRs, local administration and security agencies. They underscored the need to disrupt criminal networks, prevent retaliatory attacks and enhance operational coordination in addressing security threats. The administrators further reaffirmed the Government's commitment to addressing the welfare concerns of NPRs and improving their operational facilitation to strengthen morale and effectiveness. They also encouraged sports and other social activities as avenues for fostering cohesion, building mutual trust and strengthening working relationships among security formations operating under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU).

Representing the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the Brigade Major, Maj Hirbae Nkaduda urged NPRs to uphold discipline, vigilance and professionalism in executing their national security responsibilities. He emphasised the importance of impartiality, mutual trust and seamless cooperation among security agencies, irrespective of ethnic affiliations. He further encouraged the reservists to maintain strong relationships with the communities they serve and actively promote peaceful coexistence, noting that lasting security can only be achieved through collective responsibility, public confidence and sustained community cooperation.

The engagement also underscored the value of strategic partnerships in addressing the underlying drivers of insecurity and promoting sustainable peace. In this regard, MIDRIFT HURINET was recognised for its contribution to community-centred peace initiatives, dialogue and reconciliation. Such collaborations remain vital in strengthening relationships among communities, addressing sources of conflict and creating an enabling environment for lasting stability.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of security stakeholders to confronting cattle rustling and banditry through responsive leadership, empowered NPRs, effective intelligence sharing and strengthened multi-agency cooperation. By deepening community engagement and fostering strategic partnerships, security stakeholders remain committed to safeguarding lives and livelihoods while consolidating the gains made towards lasting peace and stability across the North Rift.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.