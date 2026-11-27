MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Christmas Song featuring Casey McDonough and Sweet Pepprika brings a musical interpretation of the Christmas Pickle tradition to holiday listeners.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Erie Publishing is drawing attention to the availability of "Pennie the Christmas Pickle," a holiday song inspired by the Christmas Pickle ornament tradition, as families prepare for the 2026 Christmas season. The recording, composed by Michael Hartigan and performed by lead vocalist Casey McDonough, featuring Chicago-based Sweet Pepprika, is available for streaming and download through digital music platforms, including YouTube.









The song centers on the Christmas tradition of hiding a pickle-shaped ornament somewhere in a decorated Christmas tree. According to the custom, family members search for the hidden ornament on Christmas morning, with the person who discovers it receiving an additional gift or good luck for the coming year.

Through its character, Pennie, the recording introduces listeners to this holiday custom using a musical arrangement that recalls familiar Christmas melodies. The song combines seasonal storytelling with a lighthearted approach intended for family listening.





A Musical Take on Christmas Traditions

"Pennie the Christmas Pickle" draws on the storytelling style commonly associated with Children's songs, using a holiday character and a familiar family activity as the foundation for its lyrics.

The recording offers an alternative to traditional Christmas music centered on established holiday characters. Its playful subject matter also places it among Goofy Christmas songs that explore humorous and lesser-known aspects of seasonal celebrations.

The recording features contributions from composer Michael Hartigan, vocalist Casey McDonough, and Sweet Pepprika, combining their musical performances in a holiday-themed production.

The song was inspired by the children's book "Pennie the Christmas Pickle," which explores the ornament tradition through an illustrated story. While the book provides the original narrative, the musical recording presents the concept in a format suitable for holiday playlists and family gatherings.

Listeners can find the song through participating music streaming and download services, as well as YouTube. A complimentary PDF song sheet is also available upon request at....

Additional information about the recording and its related holiday story is available at .

About Lake Erie Publishing

Lake Erie Publishing is associated with "Pennie the Christmas Pickle," a holiday story created by Tony Marini. The book includes the story of Pennie becoming the famous Christmas Pikcle, a place to make your own Pennie Pickle ornament, a song sheet of Pennie's song and kid-friendly recipes. Through music and storytelling, the project explores a family holiday custom. More information is available at .





CONTACT: Tony Marini Lake Erie Publishing Email:... Website: