MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the UCP holds its Annual General Meeting in Alberta, the fightback intensifies against Premier Danielle Smith's new law bringing in user charges, enabling queue jumping for those who can afford it, and throwing open the door to private health insurance to move into Canada.

In Ottawa, thousands are planning to go to Parliament Hill to demand the federal government save public health care, send a clear message to Smith, and enforce the Canada Health Act across the country. They are supporting Alberta patients and advocacy group the Friends of Medicare who are hitting the streets on the weekend in a door-to-door canvass blitz. Across Ontario, an on-to-Ottawa trek is happening with train cars full of people arriving in Ottawa from Toronto, Kingston and Montreal. Concerned citizens are travelling in by car caravans, buses, planes and trains to join Ottawa area residents on the Hill. Additional protests are planned across Ontario and in Thunder Bay there will be a regional protest

Alberta is the most extreme case, however in other provinces such as Ontario and Quebec patients are facing a burgeoning array of new user charges for health care in private clinics. Advocates are warning that Canadians are in the fight of our lives to stop unprecedented patient charges and two-tier health care, demanding that provincial governments stop privatizing health services. At the federal level, they are insisting on real action from the Carney government after months of soft messaging and a failure to enforce the Canada Health Act have left patients in jeopardy.

Ottawa 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday November 28, Parliament Hill. There will be a large crowd with banners and flags, speakers and music.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition (416) 230-6402 ...; Toronto train – English/français Michelle Robidoux (416) 856-5008; Montreal train –English/français Nik Barry-Shaw (514) 825-2263.

On-to-Thunder Bay Protest 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. 774 James St N, Thunder Bay

Contact: Jules Tupker, chair, Thunder Bay Health Coalition... (807) 577-5946

Other protests across Ontario:

Algoma/Sault Ste-Marie 12 p.m. MP Terry Sheehan's office, 369 Queen St E, Sault Ste. Marie

For more information: Al Dupuis, chair, Algoma Health Coalition...

Hamilton 1-2 p.m. Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main St W, Hamilton

For more information: Janina Lebon, co-chair, Hamilton Health Coalition...

Niagara/St. Catharines 11 a.m. Niagara Pen Centre, 221 Glendale Ave, St. Catharines

For more information: Sue Hotte, chair, Niagara Health Coalition...

Sarnia 1 p.m. MPP Bob Bailey's office, 805 Christina St. North, Point Edward

For more information: June Weiss, chair, Sarnia Lambton Health Coalition...

Windsor 1 p.m. MP Kathy Borrelli's office, 9733 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

For more information: Patrick Hannon, chair, Windsor-Essex Health Coalition...