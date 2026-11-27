MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2026-11-27) Kitron ASA will host a Capital Markets Presentation in Oslo, Norway, on 8 December 2026 to provide an update on strategic and financial ambitions.

The Capital Markets Presentation will start at 09:00 CET, last for approximately 2.0 hours including Q&A, and will be webcast at the following link:

For further information, please contact: Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: ...

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.