Kitron To Host Capital Markets Presentation
The Capital Markets Presentation will start at 09:00 CET, last for approximately 2.0 hours including Q&A, and will be webcast at the following link:
For further information, please contact: Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284
E-mail: ...
Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.
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