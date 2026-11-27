ESO Ventures

Martha Hernández, co-founder and CEO of ESO Ventures

Consumers, companies and public institutions encouraged to support independent businesses during the holidays and throughout the year

- Martha Hernandez co-founder and CEO of ESO Ventures

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, ESO Ventures is encouraging consumers, companies, municipalities and community organizations to make independent businesses part of their holiday spending and year-round purchasing decisions.

From neighborhood retailers and restaurants to food trucks, jewelry makers, product creators and service providers, independently owned businesses generate income, create jobs and provide essential services within the communities they serve.

“Supporting a small business is not simply a holiday gesture. It is a direct investment in the economic strength of a community,” said Martha Hernández, co-founder and CEO of ESO Ventures.“When consumers, companies and public institutions choose independent businesses, they help entrepreneurs increase revenue, create jobs and become lasting community employers.”

ESO Ventures helps entrepreneurs strengthen their business foundations, improve their operations, access capital and make informed decisions about growth. Its model combines practical business education, measurable milestones, individualized business services and ongoing community support.

Through the end of 2025, ESO had supported 678 Black, Latino and underinvested entrepreneurs across California. In 2025 alone, businesses led by ESO entrepreneurs hired 53 full- and part-time employees-demonstrating how the growth of an independently owned company can translate into jobs, household income and stronger local economies.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been officially supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011. The SBA reports that the United States is home to more than 36.2 million independent businesses. The 2026 American Express Shop Small Impact Study also found that 88% of U.S. consumers said they were likely to shop small during the holiday season.

ESO is encouraging consumers to turn that interest into intentional action by purchasing gifts from independent retailers, dining at locally owned restaurants, hiring community-based service providers and recommending small businesses to friends, relatives and colleagues. Positive reviews, referrals and social media posts can extend the value of an individual purchase by introducing the business to future customers.

ESO is also encouraging companies, municipalities, anchor institutions and community organizations to look beyond individual purchases. Adding local businesses to vendor lists, contracting with independent service providers, ordering from neighborhood restaurants and caterers, and recommending qualified small companies can turn seasonal support into year-round economic development.

For entrepreneurs, that support can have an immediate effect.

“Funding gave us the opportunity to pursue a business. The experience taught us what it takes to build one,” said Luis Dominguez, who co-founded Mix It in San Jose with Tatiana Olarte.

“ESO Ventures didn't just invest in KaCierge; they invested in every person we've been able to hire and every community we've reached since. The right capital, paired with people who actually show up for you, changes what's possible,” said KaSelah Crockett, founder of KaCierge in Oakland.

Consumers can find featured ESO entrepreneurs and businesses at .

Entrepreneurs interested in ESO's business-building programs can learn more at .

About ESO Ventures

Based in Oakland, California, ESO Ventures is an entrepreneurial infrastructure company and community fund manager that equips entrepreneurs with the education, support and capital access needed to build sustainable businesses. Through its“Build Where You Are” approach, ESO works with entrepreneurs and community partners to expand access to the infrastructure required for business growth.

Martha Hernandez

ESO VENTURES

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ESO Ventures Highlights Local Entrepreneurs for Small Business Saturday News Provided By Martha Hernandez, ESO VENTURES November 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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