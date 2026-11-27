Opening December 2nd, the new store gives shoppers a fresh way to stretch budgets, express style and give secondhand goods another life.

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- America's Thrift is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 700 North Riverside Drive, Suite D-12, Clarksville TN 37040, marking its 38th store overall and the 6th in Tennessee.At a time when shoppers want more from every dollar, America's Thrift offers room to be practical and a little adventurous. With prices up to 70% below retail, shoppers can refresh their wardrobes, outfit growing kids and add character to their homes while keeping their budgets in mind.And then there's the fun of finding something you weren't looking for.The Clarksville location is America's Thrift's 38th location, continuing more than 40 years of helping shoppers find value across the Southeast.“We are so excited to be extending our partnership with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee to the Clarksville area.” said Chris Homewood, CEO of America's Thrift Stores.” We look forward to collecting as many donations of gently used clothing and household items as possible, as doing so benefits our Middle Tennessee charity partner, Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, to grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses. We are confident that together with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, we will grow our presence and ability to improve donation opportunities in Clarksville and surrounding areas.”America's Thrift accepts donations of gently used clothing, electronics, and household goods-and now's the perfect time to part ways with what no longer fits your life.“For every pound of goods donated, we make a cash donation to Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, which helps to grant wishes to kids with critical illnesses,” said Homewood.“With our new store opening in Clarksville, we're looking forward to raising even more money for them this year.“And it doesn't stop there. America's Thrift also contributes to sustainability by diverting more than 72 million pounds of goods from landfills every year.For more information about career opportunities or about the upcoming America's Thrift Store location in Clarksville, please visit americasthrift/Clarksville

Melanie Smith

America's Thrift Store

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AMERICA'S THRIFT STORES BRINGS MORE FINDS, MORE STYLE AND MORE VALUE TO CLARKSVILLE News Provided By America's Thrift Stores November 27, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Environment, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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