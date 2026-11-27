FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kayci and James Pritchard, husband-and-wife owners of Integrity Pool Scapes, a construction company specializing in inground pools and outdoor living spaces, are set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV, where they will share insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, personal recovery, and building a business grounded in integrity.Clean and Thriving TV is a premium television docuseries spotlighting business owners who have overcome addiction and built thriving enterprises, focusing on personal transformation, operational growth, and commercial success beyond recovery. You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, the Pritchards will explore how they overcame personal challenges, strengthened their relationship, and grew Integrity Pool Scapes into a company with approximately 27 employees. They will also discuss faith, accountability, building a business as a married couple, developing employees, and their vision for giving back through Foundations of Integrity, a planned faith-based nonprofit.“Ultimately, we want to be known for building with integrity, leading by example, and proving that you can build a successful business without compromising your values,” said the Pritchards.Kayci and James's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Kayci Pritchard & James Pritchard to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 27, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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