FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Don Legun, a mental health advocate and educator, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on understanding depression, recognising emotional pain, and the importance of education in preventing suicide.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Legun will explore the concept of“Moral Injustice” and how maintaining personal values in an immoral environment can contribute to emotional pain and depression. He will discuss recognising warning signs, understanding depression before a crisis develops, and why prevention-focused education is essential.Viewers will gain a better understanding of how awareness, early recognition, and appropriate education can help reduce suicide risk.Don's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Don Legun

Legacy Makers TV

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Don Legun to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 27, 2026, 12:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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