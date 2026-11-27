MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has come out in support of former MP Anand Mohan following the Supreme Court's direction asking him to surrender within one month, questioning the legal provisions under which the decision was taken.

"I simply cannot understand what kind of law this is. Those in power have become so despicable; they keep playing a game of hide-and-seek," Pappu Yadav said, amid intensifying political exchanges over the Supreme Court's order.

Backing Anand Mohan, the independent MP argued that amendments to prison manuals had been made in the past and questioned why the latest legal developments had led to the former MP being asked to return to jail.

"Fourteen years have passed for Anand Mohan. This was not a case of murder, and there was no intention to kill. An incident occurred amid a crowd, and Anand Mohan was not even present at the event. The world knows that he had no intention of committing murder," he said.

Pappu Yadav also pointed out that Anand Mohan had served as an MP and an MLA, and questioned the government's position on the matter.

He said the BJP should explain the circumstances surrounding the legal changes and their implications.

Alleging that the government follows a 'use-and-throw' policy, Pappu Yadav said leaders were brought into the fold when they were politically useful but sidelined once their purpose was served.

"When they needed these MPs and MLAs, they brought them in. Now that their utility is over, they have changed the law according to their convenience and remained silent," he alleged.

He further claimed that the matter reflected a power struggle in which decisions were being taken about whom to implicate and whom to spare.

The Supreme Court's order has triggered sharp political reactions in Bihar, with leaders of different parties debating the government's role and the legal provisions concerning Anand Mohan's premature release.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu on a petition challenging Anand Mohan's release in connection with the 1994 murder of G. Krishnaiah, the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj.

The hearing had concluded around four months ago, after which the court reserved its verdict.

The order was finally pronounced on Thursday, directing Anand Mohan to surrender within one month.