MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court's direction to former MP Anand Mohan to surrender within one month has triggered political reactions in Bihar, with leaders of the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expressing differing views on the matter.

JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar said the Supreme Court's order must be followed, adding that the state government had no role in the matter.

He added that the Bihar government neither releases anyone nor sends anyone to jail, and dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's allegations as 'incorrect'.

Reacting to a meeting convened by Anand Mohan's son and JD-U MLA Chetan Anand to discuss the issue, Neeraj Kumar said it was his personal prerogative to hold such a meeting.

He also said there were no longer any strongmen or bahubalis in Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav also said the Supreme Court's order should be respected and cautioned against giving the matter an unnecessary political dimension.

He added that the meeting called by Chetan Anand was not a political issue.

RJD MLC Sunil Singh, meanwhile, criticised both the state government and Anand Mohan, saying the former MP, who had earlier parted ways with Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav, had now been let down by the Bihar government.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra also took a swipe at Anand Mohan and Anant Singh, accusing them of betraying the RJD during government formation.

He said that people ultimately had to face the consequences of their actions and added that the law and the Judiciary were supreme.

Amid the political exchanges, Anand Mohan's son Chetan Anand raised three questions in a social media post, asserting that his father was innocent and had been punished for a crime he did not commit.

First, he questioned how the Supreme Court could go back on its own judgment.

Second, referring to Anand Mohan's conviction by a lower court in 2007, Chetan Anand questioned the applicability of the Bihar government's 2016 law concerning the killing of a public servant on duty.

Third, he questioned whether the 2023 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual had been introduced specifically to target his father.

He also asked whether other prisoners who had received the benefit of the same amendment would face similar action.

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the Bihar government's decision to grant remission to Anand Mohan in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah and directed him to surrender within one month.

The court also set aside the prison manual amendment that had removed the restriction on the premature release of those convicted of murdering a public servant on duty.

It clarified that the state could consider a fresh remission process, but only after Anand Mohan surrenders and in accordance with due process.