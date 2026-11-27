MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (IANS) Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty offered a witty observation on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in films on Friday, remarking that even if he managed to dance after putting in considerable effort, audiences would simply dismiss it as AI.

"I have long wanted to dance. But it is something very difficult for me. Now, even if I manage to dance after putting in a lot of hard work, you will all say it is AI," the 75-year-old superstar said, drawing bursts of laughter from the gathering.

Mammootty was responding to a question from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on whether artificial intelligence had made inroads into cinema during the inaugural session of a festival of ideas here.

Noting that AI had entered the film industry much earlier, the veteran actor pointed out that youngsters today are readily downloading tools and creating short-form reels using the technology.

"Believe me, they make reels showing me dancing in ways that leave me astonished," he remarked, highlighting the curious and unexpected side of the ongoing AI revolution.

Beyond his humorous remarks, it was the superstar's charismatic entry that initially captivated the gathering.

Dressed in white, Mammootty drew an instant wave of admiration, spontaneous applause, and visible excitement as he walked towards the centre of the stage to inaugurate the event, displaying the unmistakable screen presence that has remained his hallmark over decades.

The inaugural function brought together prominent personalities from diverse walks of life for the festival, which aims to provide a platform for wide-ranging discussions on ideas, society, politics, culture, and technology.

For Mammootty, however, the defining moment of the session remained his tongue-in-cheek warning that in the age of artificial intelligence, even a genuine performance risks being doubted.