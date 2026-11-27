MENAFN - IANS) Sagar, Nov 27 (IANS) The Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Madhya Pradesh State Branch has opposed the deployment of government doctors outside liquor shops in Sagar district for health screening and blood tests of customers, seeking immediate withdrawal of the district administration's order.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also holds the Public Health and Medical Education portfolio, the association said the arrangement was impractical and could affect regular patient care while compromising the dignity and safety of medical professionals.

The IMA said that government hospitals and primary health centres were already facing heavy patient loads and staff shortages.

Diverting doctors to liquor outlets, it added, would deprive patients of timely medical attention.

The association also expressed concern over the safety of doctors, particularly female healthcare workers, deployed outside liquor shops, citing the possibility of unruly behaviour and verbal abuse.

"Posting medical personnel outside liquor shops exposes them-especially female healthcare workers-to unruly behaviour, verbal abuse, and unsafe working conditions," the IMA said in its letter.

Questioning the effectiveness of health screenings at liquor outlets, the association said alcohol dependence required structured clinical intervention, psychiatric support and dedicated rehabilitation facilities.

It also said that preventing spurious liquor tragedies required strict enforcement by the Excise and Police departments to dismantle illegal manufacturing networks instead of placing the responsibility on healthcare professionals.

"Tackling spurious liquor tragedies requires strict enforcement by the Excise and Police departments to dismantle illegal manufacturing networks, rather than placing the burden of screening buyers on healthcare professionals," the letter said.

The IMA has urged Shukla to direct the immediate withdrawal of all medical teams deployed outside liquor shops in Sagar and ensure that doctors are utilised for clinical services and structured de-addiction programmes.

It has also sought the strengthening of Nasha Mukti Kendras at district and block hospitals to provide medical and psychological support to people struggling with alcoholism.

The district administration introduced the screening initiative following deaths in a suspected spurious liquor tragedy in the Banda area of Sagar district in September.

The initiative aims to identify habitual drinkers, conduct health examinations and counsel them against alcohol consumption.

The IMA said it supported genuine public health initiatives to curb addiction but added that medical screening and rehabilitation should be carried out through established healthcare facilities rather than makeshift arrangements outside liquor outlets.