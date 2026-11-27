MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Foreign investors have bought Indian equities for 16 straight sessions, with record November inflows of about Rs 1.29 lakh crore, but domestic savings continue to act as the markets' anchor, a report said on Friday.

The report from PL Capital said that even as foreign flows strongly rebound, foreign ownership of Indian equities remains at a 21-year low of about 14.7 per cent, suggesting that overseas investor positioning is still relatively light and domestic SIP contributions have stayed above Rs 32,000 crore a month for three straight months.

FII inflows in November 2026 are at nearly double the previous monthly record seen in November 2020. The 16-session buying streak is the longest since 2023, and the inflows have lifted the rupee to an eight-month high, the report said.

"Domestic funds supplying stock to foreign buyers is healthy rather than worrying; it shows India is no longer a one-way market. Domestic flows are steady, while foreign flows are cyclical and global. FIIs move the market in the short term, but domestic savings set the floor," said Sandeep Neema, Chief Investment Officer-Equities at PLAMC.

"Large caps bring stability; mid and small caps bring growth. The rally has been led by foreign investors, who buy large, liquid names first, which is why the banking index has gained over 14 per cent this month and hit a record high,” Neema added.

The Nifty trades at about 17 times forward earnings, below its long-term average of around 21 times, while small caps still trade at a premium on some measures, the report noted. In past recoveries, gains have often broadened once confidence settles and hence selection matters most among smaller companies.

The Nifty is up about 12 per cent in November and is within about 2 per cent of its record high, having rallied about 17 per cent from its October low. Nifty 50 companies reported 27 per cent profit growth in the September quarter, the fastest in 17 quarters.

AI-linked stocks have corrected sharply since early October, with some of the biggest names down 30 per cent or more from their peaks. India had drawn about $10 billion of foreign inflows by mid-November, while South Korea saw outflows of $9.3 billion and Taiwan nearly $21 billion.

-IANS

aar/pk