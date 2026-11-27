MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 27 (IANS) In a major outreach to farmers and sugarcane growers, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday held a meeting with representatives of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and assured them of time-bound action on their genuine demands, while highlighting that Punjab has raised the state-agreed price (SAP) on sugarcane from Rs 416 to Rs 431 per quintal, an increase of Rs 15 per quintal, the highest in the country.

Hearing demands and issues raised by representatives of the BKU (Doaba) at a meeting here, Khudian assured them that every genuine demand would be considered with seriousness and acted upon on priority in accordance with the rules.

The Agriculture Minister directed the officials concerned to take immediate requisite steps for resolution of the issues discussed in the meeting and to ensure their time-bound disposal.

He reiterated that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government firmly believes in safeguarding farmers' interests through continuous dialogue and close cooperation with farmers' organisations.

Khudian described farmers as the backbone of the country's economy and the guardians of its food security, stating that the hard work and tireless toil of Punjab's farmers have fed the nation.

He said raising farmers' income, easing their hardships and making agriculture a truly profitable occupation remain among the Mann government's foremost priorities. The minister reiterated that the state government is working with full sensitivity and commitment to protect the interests of farmers and sugarcane growers.

With a positive approach towards every genuine demand of farmers, all possible steps would be taken for their welfare and prosperity, he added.

Representatives of the farmers' union thanked the minister for listening to their demands with sincerity and for giving a positive assurance regarding their early resolution.

Prominent among those present at the meeting were Lok Sabha MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Anurag Verma, Managing Director (Sugarfed) Senu Duggal, Special Secretary (Agriculture) Baldeep Kaur, Director (Agriculture) Gurjeet Singh Brar, Cane Commissioner Karanjit Singh.