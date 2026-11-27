MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Playback singer Aditya Gadhvi, who is known for his viral hit song 'Khalasi', has said that he believes in the universal power of music to unite people.

The singer is set to embark on a 4-city concert tour across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata and Hyderabad in 2027.

Talking about the tour, Aditya Gadhvi said,“Over the years, I have had the opportunity to perform across Gujarat, across different cities in India, and around the world,in the USA, UK, Australia, and many more places. Every city, every stage, and every audience has given me something special. But there is something truly different about taking my music across my own country, travelling from one city to another, and meeting you all where you are. This journey is not just about performing in different cities”.

He further mentioned,“It's about bringing people together through music, creating memories, and sharing something that has always been so close to my heart. And now, I can't wait to experience this journey with all of you. India, I'll see you in your city”.

The tour opens in Bengaluru on January 16 2027 followed by Delhi-NCR on January 30, Kolkata on February 20 and finally culminating in Hyderabad on February 27.

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, added,“Aditya's journey is a powerful reflection of the growing appetite for regional Indian music across the country. His performances have demonstrated how deeply audiences connect with music that is rooted in a distinct cultural identity, while resonating far beyond its language of origin. Our association has grown alongside his live journey, from Gujarat and Mumbai to now taking this experience to four new markets. As promoters, our focus is on understanding where that audience affinity exists, translating it into viable touring opportunities and delivering production and audience experiences that do justice to the music. The Gotilo India Tour is another step in”.

Produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the tickets for the Gotilo India Tour ft. Aditya Gadhvi will go live on November 28 2026.