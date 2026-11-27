New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): BJP leaders on Friday urged Opposition parties to support the proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills, saying the measures were important for ensuring women's representation and the country's progress, amid speculation over the legislation likely to be taken up during Parliament's Special Session. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj appealed to Opposition MPs not to make excuses and support the implementation of women's reservation, saying the legislation would provide them another opportunity to earn the blessings of women across the country. "Through you, I would like to tell my colleagues in the Opposition that and urge them - Do not make excuses, you are getting another opportunity to receive blessings of the women in this country. Support us unanimously in its implementation," Swaraj said. She also highlighted the need for delimitation in view of the country's growing population, saying the exercise was important to ensure true representation of voters. "Delimitation has become really important given the rise in population in the country so that there is true representation of voters in the country," she added.

BJP national vice president and MP Baijayant Jay Panda accused some Opposition leaders of politicising the issue and said the proposed measures had been pending for a long time. "Politicisation is being done by some people in the Opposition. These issues are extremely important and have been pending for a very long time. This is their way of opposing women's reservation, which is costing them very badly; people are losing faith in them, and they are not recognising or course correcting," Panda said. He, however, said that several Opposition leaders had raised concerns which, according to him, had been addressed through statements and assurances given by the government, particularly by the Union Home Minister. "But that's only some people in the opposition. Many in the opposition have had their concerns addressed by the statements given by the government, especially the assurances given by the Home Minister. So I think we should have a very positive mind that these things will work out," he added.

BJP national general secretary and MP Biplab Kumar Deb also criticised the Congress over allegations of "jod tod rajneeti", or political manoeuvring, and said the party was not in a position to make such allegations. "Talks of 'jod tod rajneeti' don't suit Congress. Congress toppled Governments the most. So, if they speak of 'jod tod', it would be hilarious. We want to do Delimitation and Women's Reservation in the national interest. BJP never does anything for personal interest," Deb said.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary and MP Bhola Singh said ensuring women's rights and the country's progress was a collective responsibility and urged Opposition parties to support the proposed legislation. "For the progress of the country and for the rights of poor and women of the country, it is our duty that the right which women are entitled to should certainly reach them. We will bring the Bill. I urge the Opposition too to support it and help pass it," Singh said. The remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the reconvened Parliament session, with the proposed Delimitation Bill expected to be a major point of discussion. (ANI)