Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is prioritising skill development through its network of Centers of Excellence (COEs) to boost domestic employment and meet the demands of a growing manufacturing sector. Speaking to ANI, Milon Nag, Deputy Chairman of CII for the Western Region and Chairman and Managing Director of KK Nag Private Limited, highlighted the organization's structural approach to workforce readiness. He noted that the industry body operates 13 specialized Centers of Excellence (CoE) across India, including the newly established Rahul Bajaj Center for Skill Development headquartered in Pune and a dedicated center for artificial intelligence (AI). "We at CII pay a lot of attention to skill development. In fact, we have 13 Centers of Excellence at CII, and each Center of Excellence teaches people skills or techniques depending on the subject matter, and only skill development," Nag said. "Only skilled people are going to get jobs. For the unskilled, we want to make them skilled. That is our effort," Nag added.

Addressing concerns over technological disruption, Nag compared current anxieties surrounding AI to historical resistance against the steam engine, electricity, and computers. He emphasised that CII views AI as an opportunity rather than a threat, operating an AI-focused Center of Excellence to train workers on using the technology effectively. Nag also pointed out the necessity of expanding India's manufacturing sector, which remains at 16 to 17 per cent of the gross domestic product against the government's target of 25 per cent. He observed that manufacturing growth directly drives employment and noted that states like Gujarat attract significant industrial investment, prompting companies like his own to consider setting up local factories. Additionally, he stated that CII leverages its global offices and recent free trade agreements to help member companies diversify markets and mitigate the impact of US tariffs.

Echoing the emphasis on workforce training and job creation, Janak Jariwala, Chairman of the CII Southern Gujarat Zonal Council and Director at Relax Automation, told ANI that industry members actively respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to accelerate employment generation despite geopolitical uncertainties. "In the CoEs, we've been focusing on skilling before too, but now we're working on it a bit more. Basically, all the industry members are not only making financial contributions, but the entire industry, by partnering with institutes and forming JVs, is setting up dedicated skilling centers in specific domains or areas," Jariwala said. "The goal is to provide skills to them at subsidised or no cost, and to figure out how we can even provide employment to the people who undertake those programs," Jariwala added.

Jariwala explained that CII's 10,000 member companies, ranging from small enterprises to top corporations, contribute to job creation according to their capacity and scale. He pointed to Gujarat's solar sector growth over the past decade and the government's marine policy encouraging shipbuilding along the South Gujarat and Saurashtra coast as key opportunities for regional industrialisation and local employment.