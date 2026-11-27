Police in Rajasthan's Jaipur have launched an investigation after a woman accused a police constable of allegedly harassing her while she was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. The woman said the policeman sought to get her phone number, made lewd gestures, and followed her in a police car. "If you are a woman and are thinking of coming to or settling in Jaipur, never come here, not even after death," she said in a video she subsequently posted on social media detailing the assault.

The woman, who claimed to have lived in Jaipur for the previous 20 years, claimed that the incident happened on Sunday as she was riding an autorickshaw to Pacific Mall in the Mansarovar neighborhood. She claims that a police car started to follow the car and that the policeman inside made lewd gestures at her while requesting her phone number.

She further said that the policeman asked the auto-rickshaw's driver for her phone number when it arrived at the mall.

Recounting her experience in the video, the woman said she had also recorded the incident but was unsure whether the recording would help her. "I even have a recording, but the unfortunate part is that this recording cannot help me. Where do I go to file a complaint? What are we supposed to do when the very people responsible for protecting us turn out to be our enemies?" she said.

The police started looking into the claims after the woman's video went viral on social media.

CCTV video from Pacific Mall, Gopalpura Bypass, the Riddhi-Siddhi crossroads, and the area leading to Shipra Path is being investigated, according to DCP South Rajarshi Raj. The woman's and the autorickshaw driver's statements have also been recorded by the police.

To identify the suspected policeman, officials are examining video from the Abhay Command Center and the woman's tape. If the accusations are proven to be accurate, the DCP promised to take necessary action.