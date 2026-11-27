Behavioural scientist Kanan Tandi has spoken about her time on Bigg Boss 20 and claims that parts of her analysis was not shown. Recently, she spoke to News Pivot about being on the show with Salman Khan.

Kanan Tandi Told Of Being Asked To Analyse Video Footage

She was told that she would be analysing video footage with Salman Khan. Kanan had also informed the production team that she does not often watch the show as she felt this allowed her to analyse the housemates in an unbiased manner. According to her, the filming process took around 30-40 minutes.

Body language expert that came to #BB20 exposed how makers edited the clips.

There were many instances which was not shown in the episode.

Also she said no one can tell whether someone has feelings romantically for someone through clips.

Also feelings doesn't means romantic feelings it can be any type of feeling.

#ScoutOP #BiggBoss20

— rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) November 27, 2026

During her time on the programme, Kanan analysed both Manish Goel's response to Qazi Touqeer referring to him as 'Professor' and Scout's bond with Love Gill.

Kanan's Analysis Of Scout And Love

Kanan stated that people can often form a bond when living closely. She also said that it is not possible to analyse from a short video whether somebody actually has feelings for another person and/or wishes to marry them. She claims that this analysis was not included in the broadcasted episode.

Was Manish Goel's Footage Also Altered?

Kanan also said that she had analysed that Manish may have an emotional link to the term 'Professor'. This too was not broadcast. According to Kanan, although the programme did show some of her analysis, most of her full analysis was edited out.