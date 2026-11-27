MENAFN - IANS) Brisbane, Nov 27 (IANS) Australia hit a record low after being bowled out for their lowest T20I total at home during the third match against England at Gabba here on Friday.

The Aussies were bowled out for 108 in their first innings of the third match after England fast bowler Jamie Overton ran through with his maiden international five-wicket haul.

The 108-all-out is now Australia's lowest dismissed score at home, three fewer than the 111-all-out they had against New Zealand in Sydney during their failed T20 World Cup 2022 title defence.

Australia's overall lowest all-out T20I score came against Bangladesh in August 2021 in Mirpur, when they were shot out for just 62.

Series debutant wicket-keeping batter Sam Harper was the highest scorer in the innings for his 26 from 14 balls, while opener Jake Fraser-McGurk gave a strong start with his 22 from 11 deliveries. These were the only two batters who crossed 20 in Australia's innings as five players were dismissed in single digits as well.

Overton was the star of the bowling group with his 5-12 in four overs as he ripped apart in the middle overs. The speedster picked up the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies and Ben Dwarshuis in his four overs as he broke the Aussie batting attack in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, England went on to chase the revised DLS target of 93 with ease after rain reduced the second innings to 16 overs. Wicketkeeper batter Jordan Cox scored an unbeaten 33 from 14 balls to lead the chase, while 29-year-old opener Aneurin Donald made 32 from 13 deliveries at the top of the order.

Riley Meredith did some damage for Australia as he picked 3-30 in his four overs, but the Aussies did not had runs behind them to play for after their new low at home. England now lead the five-match series 2-1.