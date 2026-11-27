Rubystone Hospitality Announces The Launch Of Raywood Rubystone Exotic In Dalhousie
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 27, 2026: Rubystone Hospitality is delighted to announce the launch of its newest leisure hospitality property, Raywood Rubystone Exotic, Dalhousie, further strengthening its presence in Himachal Pradesh's growing tourism landscape.
Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayan mountain ranges, Raywood Rubystone Exotic offers a serene mountain getaway with luxurious accommodation, picturesque views of Chamera Lake and the surrounding snow-capped mountains, and thoughtfully curated dining experiences.
Each room at the property offers spectacular views of Chamera Lake, with snow-covered mountain peaks forming a stunning backdrop. Designed for couples, families and leisure travellers, the resort promises a memorable stay amidst nature, complemented by comfortable accommodation and warm hospitality.
The property features a restaurant where guests can enjoy a selection of culinary offerings against the scenic backdrop of the lake and surrounding hills. Additionally, its rooftop lake-view restaurant and seating area provide an inviting open-air dining experience, allowing guests to soak in the natural beauty of the destination. Located in close proximity to Chamera Lake, the resort also offers convenient access to Dalhousie and other popular local attractions.
Commenting on the launch, Mehardeep Singh, Director – Acquisition & Development, Rubystone Hospitality, said: "Dalhousie holds immense potential as a leisure destination, attracting travellers seeking nature, tranquillity and memorable experiences. Through Raywood Rubystone Exotic, we aim to offer an experience that brings together the beauty of the mountains, comfortable accommodation and thoughtfully curated hospitality facilities.
"The mesmerising views of Chamera Lake and the snow-capped mountains from every room make this property a distinctive addition to our portfolio. From lake-view dining to the rooftop spaces, every facility has been envisioned to complement the natural surroundings and offer guests a relaxing mountain retreat.
"The launch of Raywood also reflects our continued commitment to expanding our presence in emerging leisure destinations across India. We look forward to welcoming guests and creating memorable experiences for them at this beautiful property."
Situated in the Dalhousie-Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, near the scenic Chamera Lake, Raywood Rubystone Exotic offers travellers an opportunity to experience the region's natural beauty and attractions. The launch further reinforces Rubystone Hospitality's commitment to expanding its leisure hospitality portfolio across India, with a focus on emerging destinations that offer distinctive travel experiences and strong tourism potential.
Nestled amidst the majestic Himalayan mountain ranges, Raywood Rubystone Exotic offers a serene mountain getaway with luxurious accommodation, picturesque views of Chamera Lake and the surrounding snow-capped mountains, and thoughtfully curated dining experiences.
Each room at the property offers spectacular views of Chamera Lake, with snow-covered mountain peaks forming a stunning backdrop. Designed for couples, families and leisure travellers, the resort promises a memorable stay amidst nature, complemented by comfortable accommodation and warm hospitality.
The property features a restaurant where guests can enjoy a selection of culinary offerings against the scenic backdrop of the lake and surrounding hills. Additionally, its rooftop lake-view restaurant and seating area provide an inviting open-air dining experience, allowing guests to soak in the natural beauty of the destination. Located in close proximity to Chamera Lake, the resort also offers convenient access to Dalhousie and other popular local attractions.
Commenting on the launch, Mehardeep Singh, Director – Acquisition & Development, Rubystone Hospitality, said: "Dalhousie holds immense potential as a leisure destination, attracting travellers seeking nature, tranquillity and memorable experiences. Through Raywood Rubystone Exotic, we aim to offer an experience that brings together the beauty of the mountains, comfortable accommodation and thoughtfully curated hospitality facilities.
"The mesmerising views of Chamera Lake and the snow-capped mountains from every room make this property a distinctive addition to our portfolio. From lake-view dining to the rooftop spaces, every facility has been envisioned to complement the natural surroundings and offer guests a relaxing mountain retreat.
"The launch of Raywood also reflects our continued commitment to expanding our presence in emerging leisure destinations across India. We look forward to welcoming guests and creating memorable experiences for them at this beautiful property."
Situated in the Dalhousie-Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, near the scenic Chamera Lake, Raywood Rubystone Exotic offers travellers an opportunity to experience the region's natural beauty and attractions. The launch further reinforces Rubystone Hospitality's commitment to expanding its leisure hospitality portfolio across India, with a focus on emerging destinations that offer distinctive travel experiences and strong tourism potential.
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