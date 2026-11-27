MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has helped a citizen recover Rs1.976 million after he was allegedly defrauded on the pretext of arranging a visit visa for Europe.

According to the FIA, Usman Javed had lodged a complaint against an alleged agent, Saqib Zeeshan, accusing him of taking money on the promise of arranging a European visit visa.

After verification of the complaint, inquiry No. 654/26 was assigned to Inspector Tabassum Khalil. During the investigation, notices were issued to the alleged agent, who recorded his statement and agreed to return the money to the complainant.

Following the FIA's efforts, Rs1.976 million was recovered from the alleged agent and returned to the complainant.

The FIA said it was continuing efforts to protect citizens from fraud involving overseas employment and visas and to address complaints from affected individuals.