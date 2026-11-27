MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“This week alone, we have achieved results in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm, and Tula regions, as well as in Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, and in the Black Sea. Russian oil facilities, enterprises involved in explosives production, and other facilities serving the war effort, military airfields, and aircraft – our long-range strikes reached them all,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine was fully justified in responding to every Russian attack and thanked the Ukrainian Defense Forces for the precision of their strikes.

“Russia has been offered numerous options for de-escalation and ending this war, yet it has chosen war anyway. Russia must end its war – it must choose peace,” the President emphasized.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfield and Transnefthub

As reported, overnight on November 27, drones attacked the town of Yefremov in Russia's Tula region. Explosions were reported near a local synthetic rubber plant.

On September 25, 2026, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an attack on the same plant, saying that the facility was involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, including fuel for Iskander ballistic missiles.

Illustrative photo