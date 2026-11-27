Azerbaijanippara-Taekwondo Athlete Imamaddin Khalilov Wins Bronze In Astana
Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov (K44, 70kg) has won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix Final held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
According to the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Khalilov secured a victory over Kazakhstan's Askar Dinmukhammed in the quarterfinals but was defeated by Mexico's Juan Diego Garcia Lopez in the semifinals.
In the bronze medal bout, his Brazilian opponent, Walter Cedano Delfino de Oliveira, did not appear for the contest, allowing the Azerbaijani athlete to claim the bronze medal.
Khalilov's achievement adds another international medal to Azerbaijan's para-taekwondo record.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment