MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf has accused French authorities of subjecting an Algerian consular official to inhumane treatment in prison and keeping him in poor detention conditions.

Speaking at a press conference, Attaf said the consular employee had been detained during an extremely violent operation.

He stressed that the incident took place just two days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot's visit to Algeria. The visit was part of French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to ease tensions between the two countries.

Attaf also revealed that alleged cases of mistreatment of the Algerian consular official had been documented in a report by France's Inspector General of Places of Deprivation of Liberty.

French authorities have not yet commented on Attaf's statements.

According to Algeria's official APS news agency, the consular official, identified as Ismail R., was arrested on the street by French security service officers on April 8, 2025. His detention was extended on March 25, 2026.

Image: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters