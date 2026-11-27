Part of Semaine Française (French Week), the four-day event runs from November 26 to 29. It celebrates France's culinary heritage and rich gastronomic traditions, bringing the artistry and flavors of French cuisine to the capital.

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet and InterContinental Dhaka General Manager David O'Hanlon formally inaugurated the festival on November 26.

Director of Food & Beverage Olivier Loreaux, Executive Chef Julean Sitol Botlero, and Director of Marketing Saadman Salahuddin attended the opening, along with other officials from the embassy and the hotel.

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Guest Chef Patrick Cannet traveled from France to work with the hotel's culinary team on a curated selection of French dishes. The menu is built around traditional recipes, artisanal culinary techniques, and timeless flavors.

Main dishes include Beef Burgundy, Grilled Salmon Fillet with Almond Butter Sauce, Chicken Chasseur, Prawn Provençal, Veal Blanquette, Ratatouille, and Potatoes au Gratin.

The salad selection features Salade Niçoise and Salade Lyonnaise, while soups include Traditional French Onion Soup and Lobster Bisque.

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The dessert counter offers Profiteroles, Éclairs, Croquembouche, French Apple Tart, Tarte Tatin, Macarons, Cream Choux, Crème Brûlée, Mille-Feuille, Paris-Brest, Clafoutis, Chocolate Mousse, Madeleines, and Crêpes Suzette.

The French Cuisine Festival dinner buffet is available daily from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm throughout the festival period. It has been priced at BDT 10,000 net per person.

Guests can avail themselves of a Buy One Get Two offer with selected bank cards from partner banks. Alternatively, IHG One Rewards members can enjoy a 25% discount on food and beverages.

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