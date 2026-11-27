MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tharisa Plc (JSE: THA; OTCQX: THARY), an integrated resource group, has qualified to trade on the OTCQXBest Market. Tharisa Plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink LimitedTM Market.

Tharisa Plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“THARY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Tharisa plc is an integrated resource group producing platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome concentrates, commodities central to the global energy transition and the decarbonisation of industry. The Group operates across the full value chain – exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Tharisa has always been built on delivering real value from the ground up, and our U.S. investors should be able to share in that story with the same clarity and confidence as our home market,” said Phoevos Pouroulis, Chief Executive Officer of Tharisa.“Our quotation on OTCQX brings Tharisa closer to North American capital at an exciting time, with our transition to underground mining at Tharisa progressing as planned and our Tier 1 PGM project, Karo, moving toward first ore at the end of next year. Together with the commercialisation of Redox One, we are building a diversified business positioned to create value through the cycle, and we look forward to engaging with a broader base of U.S. investors.”

Trading in European securities on OTC Markets reached $97.45 billion in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 23.37% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $656.81 billion in total dollar volume in the first three quarters of the year. Europe ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Tharisa – funded growth, a second mining asset in development, commercialising technology

Tharisa plc is an integrated resource group producing platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome concentrates, commodities central to the global energy transition and the decarbonisation of industry. The Group operates across the full value chain – exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics.

The Tharisa Mine, on the south-western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, is a multi-generational operation co-producing PGMs and chrome from a single orebody – a combination that underpins the Group's cost position through the commodity cycle. Downstream beneficiation, including the Vulcan ultra-fine chrome recovery plant and proven chrome and PGM alloy production, extends the Group's reach along the value chain.

The Karo Platinum Project on Zimbabwe's Great Dyke is the Group's second major mining asset and is under development. Phase 1 is designed to produce approximately 226 koz of PGMs a year at steady state, more than doubling Group PGM production, with first ore to the mill expected in the fourth quarter of calendar 2027. A binding term sheet for the offtake of Karo's PGM concentrate has been signed with Valterra Platinum for an initial five-year term.

Through Redox One, Tharisa is commercialising proprietary iron-chromium redox flow battery technology for long-duration energy storage, using the chrome and iron the Group already produces.

Tharisa targets a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and net carbon neutrality by 2050.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Tharisa Investor Relations:

Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications)

+27 11 996 3500 | +27 83 604 0820 | ...