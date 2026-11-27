Sable Reports Drill Results From The Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina
|Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Width
(m)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
| Mo
(ppm)
| Zn
(%)
| Pb
(%)
| CuEq
(%)
|ZC-DH-26-04
|11.0
|16.0
|5.0
|2.6
|0.43
|0.41
|ZC-DH-26-05
|14.0
|14.5
|0.5
|0.16
|ZC-DH-26-05
|67.5
|68.5
|1.0
|125.6
|ZC-DH-26-05
|87.6
|88.2
|0.6
|8.28
|ZN-DH-26-07
|0.6
|11.0
|10.4
|1.36
|0.12
|16
|0.13
|ZN-DH-26-07
|18.5
|26.5
|8.0
|0.85
|0.1
|72
|0.13
|ZN-DH-26-07
|67.0
|107.5
|40.5
|1.4
|0.11
|35
|0.13
|ZN-DH-26-07
|134.5
|140.0
|5.5
|2.17
|0.24
|39
|0.25
|ZN-DH-26-07
|199.0
|210.6
|11.6
|1.05
|0.13
|61
|0.15
|ZN-DH-26-08
|2.1
|139.0
|136.9
|0.87
|0.072
|81
|0.11
|Including
|3.5
|21.05
|17.55
|2.61
|0.19
|59
|0.22
|Including
|49.0
|74.5
|25.5
|0.85
|0.067
|117
|0.12
|ZN-DH-26-09
|2.5
|95.0
|92.5
|0.53
|0.084
|102
|0.13
|Including
|2.5
|9.0
|6.5
|1.17
|0.16
|73
|0.18
|Including
|45.0
|49.5
|4.5
|0.79
|0.18
|132
|0.22
|Including
|54.5
|63.0
|8.5
|0.66
|0.13
|175
|0.20
|ZN-DH-26-09
|196.0
|206.0
|10.0
|0.79
|0.17
|39
|0.18
|ZN-DH-26-10
|45.0
|45.5
|0.5
|1.89
|0.14
|ZN-DH-26-11
|23.8
|29.0
|5.2
|0.1
|ZN-DH-26-11
|38.9
|40.0
|1.1
|2.37
|0.56
|0.52
|ZN-DH-26-11
|72.5
|75.5
|3.0
|1.15
|0.14
|82
|0.17
|ZN-DH-26-11
|177.5
|179.0
|1.5
|1.49
|0.18
|96
|0.22
|ZN-DH-26-11
|197.5
|200.5
|3.0
|1.17
|0.19
|35
|0.20
|ZN-DH-26-12
|101.5
|110.0
|8.5
|2.66
|0.21
|450
|0.41
|ZIP-DH-26-13
|66.5
|67.0
|0.5
|0.18
|ZIP-DH-26-13
|68.5
|69.0
|0.5
|2.48
|0.26
|0.24
|ZB-DH-26-14
|83.0
|85.0
|2.0
|0.145
|ZB-DH-26-14
|148.5
|149.0
|0.5
|0.11
| Table 1. Drill highlights. Holes ZC-DH-26-06 and ZIP-DH-26-15
did not intercept mineralization to be reported.
True width of the mineralization is unknown at this point. Copper Equivalent has been calculated using prices of U$4.0 per pound of Cu, U$24.0 per ounce of Ag, and U$20.0 per pound of Mo using the following formula: 0.9*(((0.77*Ag ppm)+(88.2*Cu%)+(441*Mo%))/88.2). Given that no current or historical metallurgical studies are available, recoveries of 90% for all metals have been assumed based on comparisons with similar projects in South America and Canada.
|Hole
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth
|North
|East
|Elevation
|ZIP-DH-26-15
|110
|60
|162.8
|6626256
|454937
|2,811
|ZB-DH-26-14
|280
|70
|370.4
|6626256
|454939
|2,810
|ZIP-DH-26-13
|270
|70
|213.6
|6627522
|455799
|2,630
|ZN-DH-26-12
|260
|55
|230
|6628994
|453000
|2,820
|ZN-DH-26-11
|110
|55
|214.7
|6629000
|453110
|2,782
|ZN-DH-26-10
|270
|55
|164
|6628797
|453831
|2,766
|ZN-DH-26-09
|270
|55
|249.5
|6628801
|453094
|2,789
|ZN-DH-26-08
|35
|55
|200
|6628867
|452944
|2,826
|ZN-DH-26-07
|215
|55
|210.6
|6628866
|452947
|2,826
|ZC-DH-26-04
|270
|55
|143
|6626902
|453817.4
|2,799
|ZC-DH-26-05
|270
|55
|104
|6626728
|453805.8
|2,803
|ZC-DH-26-06
|90
|55
|101
|6626931
|453931.4
|2,778
|ZC-DH-26-03
|270
|55
|110
|6626840
|453813
|2,764
|ZC-DH-26-02
|270
|55
|100
|6626793
|453877
|2,758
|ZC-DH-26-01
|270
|55
|100
|6626829
|453999
|2,782
|Table 2. Collar coordinates of reported drillholes
SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC
Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by SGS Minerals, at its facility located in San Juan with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns. The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods FAA-515 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ICM-40B (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 50 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Lu, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Tb, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Yb, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals, but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. SGS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.
Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT
Sable has recently consolidated the 8,460 ha Zorro Project through the signing of option agreements and the staking of open ground. Zorro is located in the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan province, directly north of Minsud/South32's Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable's Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota), is located 21 km west of Zorro.
The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable's regional target generation program. The project contains a number of mineral occurrences with associated historical workings, spatially surrounding a strong magnetic anomaly measuring some 7 km by 4 km, which appears to be sourced to a diorite to granite stock of Permian age (280 Ma) that intrudes Carboniferous sediments.
ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.
Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).
For further information, please contact:
Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ... or +1 (520) 488-2520
Related link: sableresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
___________________________________________
1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.'s website –
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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