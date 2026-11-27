(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) reports that it has received all assay results from its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Zorro Project. The Zorro drilling program consisted of 15 holes totaling 2,673 m, testing the Zorro Copper, Zorro North, Zorro Breccia, and induced polarization (IP) anomaly targets (Figure 1). The drilling program was completed in less than two months, following approximately eight months of systematic surface exploration and drill target definition.



Figure 1. Summary of the Zorro drill program showing the distribution of meters per target and their location with respect to the main magnetic anomaly and soil geochemical anomalies. Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented: "Zorro represents an exploration concept targeting a style of mineralization associated with Permian magmatic activity that remains relatively underexplored in San Juan. It was one of the first projects generated under Sable's strategy to expand its exploration portfolio into lower-elevation areas with better infrastructure and year-round access. Our team efficiently advanced the project from target generation to initial drill testing. The objective of this inaugural drilling program was to test the large geological, geochemical, and geophysical footprint and establish a technical basis for future exploration decisions. Zorro remains a valid exploration concept with several areas still to be evaluated; however, further investment will be guided by the geological evidence and the relative merits of other exploration opportunities available to the Company.” Zorro Target Description and Drill Hole Results Zorro North

The most significant results were obtained at Zorro North, where drilling confirmed the continuity of the copper mineralization observed at surface to depths of approximately 200 m. Mineralization occurs as disseminated and vein-hosted chalcopyrite associated with a strongly altered granodiorite. Copper mineralization persists at depth, with grades comparable to those obtained from surface sampling, including several drill intercepts grading between 0.10% and 0.25% Cu (Table 1). Although molybdenum values were generally low in surface samples, several drill holes encountered continuous intervals of molybdenum mineralization in association with copper (Table 1). The mineralization is hosted by a pink granodiorite intruding an earlier, unmineralized granodiorite. The distinctive pink color is interpreted to result from a combination of sodic alteration and hematite staining. Although the grades encountered to date are low, the mineralized system remains open for further drilling laterally and at depth. Zorro Copper

The well-mineralized sheeted veins and veinlets exposed at surface at Zorro Copper showed limited vertical continuity, with most of the structures pinching out at depths of less than 50 m. These irregular copper-bearing structures may be genetically related to mineralized intrusive centres similar to the pink granodiorite hosting copper at Zorro North. IP Anomaly

Drill holes ZIP-DH-26-13, and ZIP-DH-26-15 provided a better understanding of the eastern contact of the Zorro intrusive stock, which is largely concealed beneath a thin layer of gravel. The large chargeability anomaly identified by the IP survey appears to correspond to a zone of strongly pyritic hornfels associated with the large magnetic intrusive stock. However, a zone of lower chargeability between the main magnetic stock and the IP anomaly may reflect the destruction of pyrite within the hornfels by a later hydrothermal event. This interpretation remains to be evaluated. Zorro Breccia

The Zorro Breccia target was tested by hole ZB-DH-26-14, which intersected irregular galena and sphalerite mineralization, generally with grades below 0.1% Zn. Geological mapping shows that the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia system extends for more than 1 km south of the area tested by drilling. This southern extension is currently being mapped and sampled in detail to better understand its internal geochemical zoning and assess its exploration potential. Zorro Gold

The Zorro Gold target was not included in the inaugural drilling program, as detailed geological mapping and sampling were still underway. The target comprises Au-Ag-Pb-Zn mineralized structures distributed over an area of approximately 1.5 km by 1 km, with individual surface samples returning values of up to 140 g/t Au and 584 g/t Ag. These surface sample values are not necessarily representative of the overall grade or continuity of the mineralized structures. Discussion and Future Exploration The inaugural drilling program has improved the understanding of the mineralized system associated with the Permian intrusive complex at Zorro and allowed Sable to reassess the exploration potential of the individual targets. While drilling demonstrated limited continuity of the mineralized structures at Zorro Copper and provided a geological explanation for much of the chargeability response along the eastern margin of the intrusive complex, several areas retain exploration potential. These include the lateral and deeper extensions of the Cu-Mo mineralized system at Zorro North, the southern extension of the Zorro Breccia system, the zone of lower chargeability along the western margin of the IP anomaly, and the untested Zorro Gold target. Sable will integrate the results of the inaugural drilling program with the geological, geochemical, and geophysical information collected to date, together with the ongoing surface exploration work, to refine the remaining exploration concepts and evaluate the merits of further investment at Zorro in the context of the Company's broader exploration portfolio.

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(ppm) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) CuEq

(%) ZC-DH-26-04 11.0 16.0 5.0 2.6 0.43 0.41 ZC-DH-26-05 14.0 14.5 0.5 0.16 ZC-DH-26-05 67.5 68.5 1.0 125.6 ZC-DH-26-05 87.6 88.2 0.6 8.28 ZN-DH-26-07 0.6 11.0 10.4 1.36 0.12 16 0.13 ZN-DH-26-07 18.5 26.5 8.0 0.85 0.1 72 0.13 ZN-DH-26-07 67.0 107.5 40.5 1.4 0.11 35 0.13 ZN-DH-26-07 134.5 140.0 5.5 2.17 0.24 39 0.25 ZN-DH-26-07 199.0 210.6 11.6 1.05 0.13 61 0.15 ZN-DH-26-08 2.1 139.0 136.9 0.87 0.072 81 0.11 Including 3.5 21.05 17.55 2.61 0.19 59 0.22 Including 49.0 74.5 25.5 0.85 0.067 117 0.12 ZN-DH-26-09 2.5 95.0 92.5 0.53 0.084 102 0.13 Including 2.5 9.0 6.5 1.17 0.16 73 0.18 Including 45.0 49.5 4.5 0.79 0.18 132 0.22 Including 54.5 63.0 8.5 0.66 0.13 175 0.20 ZN-DH-26-09 196.0 206.0 10.0 0.79 0.17 39 0.18 ZN-DH-26-10 45.0 45.5 0.5 1.89 0.14 ZN-DH-26-11 23.8 29.0 5.2 0.1 ZN-DH-26-11 38.9 40.0 1.1 2.37 0.56 0.52 ZN-DH-26-11 72.5 75.5 3.0 1.15 0.14 82 0.17 ZN-DH-26-11 177.5 179.0 1.5 1.49 0.18 96 0.22 ZN-DH-26-11 197.5 200.5 3.0 1.17 0.19 35 0.20 ZN-DH-26-12 101.5 110.0 8.5 2.66 0.21 450 0.41 ZIP-DH-26-13 66.5 67.0 0.5 0.18 ZIP-DH-26-13 68.5 69.0 0.5 2.48 0.26 0.24 ZB-DH-26-14 83.0 85.0 2.0 0.145 ZB-DH-26-14 148.5 149.0 0.5 0.11 Table 1. Drill highlights. Holes ZC-DH-26-06 and ZIP-DH-26-15

did not intercept mineralization to be reported.



True width of the mineralization is unknown at this point. Copper Equivalent has been calculated using prices of U$4.0 per pound of Cu, U$24.0 per ounce of Ag, and U$20.0 per pound of Mo using the following formula: 0.9*(((0.77*Ag ppm)+(88.2*Cu%)+(441*Mo%))/88.2). Given that no current or historical metallurgical studies are available, recoveries of 90% for all metals have been assumed based on comparisons with similar projects in South America and Canada.

Hole Azimuth Dip Depth North East Elevation ZIP-DH-26-15 110 60 162.8 6626256 454937 2,811 ZB-DH-26-14 280 70 370.4 6626256 454939 2,810 ZIP-DH-26-13 270 70 213.6 6627522 455799 2,630 ZN-DH-26-12 260 55 230 6628994 453000 2,820 ZN-DH-26-11 110 55 214.7 6629000 453110 2,782 ZN-DH-26-10 270 55 164 6628797 453831 2,766 ZN-DH-26-09 270 55 249.5 6628801 453094 2,789 ZN-DH-26-08 35 55 200 6628867 452944 2,826 ZN-DH-26-07 215 55 210.6 6628866 452947 2,826 ZC-DH-26-04 270 55 143 6626902 453817.4 2,799 ZC-DH-26-05 270 55 104 6626728 453805.8 2,803 ZC-DH-26-06 90 55 101 6626931 453931.4 2,778 ZC-DH-26-03 270 55 110 6626840 453813 2,764 ZC-DH-26-02 270 55 100 6626793 453877 2,758 ZC-DH-26-01 270 55 100 6626829 453999 2,782 Table 2. Collar coordinates of reported drillholes



SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by SGS Minerals, at its facility located in San Juan with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns. The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods FAA-515 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ICM-40B (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 50 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Lu, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Tb, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Yb, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals, but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. SGS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT

Sable has recently consolidated the 8,460 ha Zorro Project through the signing of option agreements and the staking of open ground. Zorro is located in the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan province, directly north of Minsud/South32's Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable's Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota), is located 21 km west of Zorro.

The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable's regional target generation program. The project contains a number of mineral occurrences with associated historical workings, spatially surrounding a strong magnetic anomaly measuring some 7 km by 4 km, which appears to be sourced to a diorite to granite stock of Permian age (280 Ma) that intrudes Carboniferous sediments.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ... or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.'s website –

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at