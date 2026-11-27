MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, opened its "AI in Action: Bringing AI to Enterprise" global roadshow in Tokyo on November 24, hosting a closed-door summit for enterprise technology leaders from across Japan. The event marked the first stop of the Company's 2026 international series.









The adoption paradox

AI agents can now handle complex, cross-system tasks that were out of reach a year ago. Yet capability has not translated into business outcomes. In his opening keynote, Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, described what he called the "AI adoption paradox": 44% of enterprises are expanding their AI deployments, but only 6% report meaningful business returns, while more than 40% of agent projects stall, regress or are cancelled.

The obstacle, he argued, is not model intelligence but the absence of infrastructure that lets AI act safely. He put the question to the room directly: if AI could complete half a day of work on its own, would you give it write access to your CRM or ERP?

Moving from fixed workflows to autonomous agents, Mr. Luo said, depends less on how capable the model is than on how prepared the enterprise is: "Your agents are only as ready as your enterprise."

He set out three principles for enterprise AI readiness:



Make systems callable - connect business systems through APIs and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) so agents can read and act, not merely converse;

Make know-how reusable - turn proven business methods into shared, callable "skills" the whole team can use; Govern every action - layer approval workflows and audit logs over every tool and skill an agent can reach.











GWork: GPTBots.ai's Enterprise AI Workspace

At the summit, Aurora Mobile introduced GWork, GPTBots.ai's Enterprise AI Workspace. Designed to bring AI into employees' everyday work, GWork connects to the tools and company systems they already use, helping them conduct research, analyze data, and create reports, documents, and presentations. IT teams can centrally manage access, usage, and security.

Deployments in the field

The program also featured customers describing how AI is being applied in their own operations, across real estate, contact center services and systems integration:



KINAKO LLC - Real estate: rethinking how buyers are matched. The operator of the MANGIRO real estate platform described applying AI to multilingual customer communication and property proposals.

Nihon Telesystem - Contact centers: human-machine collaboration. The 38-year-old Japanese provider of contact center and secretarial services described AI in its response workflows. Japan Hi-Think Corporation - Complex operations: targeted problem solving. A subsidiary of the Hi-Think Group in Japan established in 1999, it described how it applies Aurora Mobile's product portfolio to complex business challenges for Japanese enterprise clients.











About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

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