MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1,654 public sector organizations in Sweden and Norway can now buy Holm Security's exposure and vulnerability management platform without running their own procurement. Holm Security's tender carried the lowest contractual risk of all suppliers in the evaluation.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holm Security has signed a framework agreement for cloud-based vulnerability management services with the public sector in Sweden and Norway. The agreement comes from the first cross-border joint procurement between the two countries' central purchasing bodies. Holm Security is one of three suppliers on the agreement. Besides carrying the lowest contractual risk, its tender also gave the strongest answers on data protection.

“When Sweden and Norway buy vulnerability management together, it is a clear statement that proactive cyber defense is now a priority for the public sector,” says Marcus Kaber, CEO of Holm Security.“The threat landscape keeps growing, and requirements such as NIS2 are getting stricter. Municipalities and agencies need to know where they are exposed, and they need to know where their data is. We are a Swedish company with a platform hosted in Europe, and we already work with municipalities that face these challenges every day. This agreement makes it easier for many more public sector organizations in Sweden and Norway to get started, without running their own procurement.”

In Sweden, the agreement is run by Adda, the central purchasing body owned by Sveriges Kommuner och Regioner (SKR). In Norway, it is available through Markedsplassen for skytjenester (MPS), the public sector cloud marketplace run by the Norwegian Agency for Public and Financial Management (DFØ). Earlier this year, the procurement received the Innovation Project of the Year in Public Procurement 2026 award from Mercell.

The agreement covers municipalities, regions and municipal companies in Sweden, such as energy, water and housing companies, and government agencies and municipalities in Norway. It runs for four years.

Holm Security rated lowest risk & best on data protection

Six suppliers submitted final tenders. Each tender was scored on quality (50%), price (30%) and risk (20%).

Holm Security's tender carried the lowest contractual risk for customers of all suppliers. Holm Security accepted the framework agreement's terms with fewer reservations than any other supplier, and the evaluation rated its own terms and service levels as the most favorable for customers. Holm Security also gave the strongest answers on data protection. It accepted all data protection requirements in the tender, showed how it meets each one, and exceeded some of them.

On quality, Holm Security scored close behind the highest-scoring supplier. The evaluation pointed to broad asset coverage, strong support for cloud, on-premises, operational technology (OT) and specialized environments, mature automation, and well-developed governance and reporting.

Why it matters for the public sector

Public sector organizations run critical services and hold sensitive data about citizens. At the same time, NIS2 requires many of them to manage cybersecurity risks in a structured way. The agreement gives them a simpler route to tools that find and prioritize vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.

“Cyber threats don't stop at national borders, and neither does our cooperation. Through this joint procurement with Adda, we have leveraged the combined purchasing power of the Norwegian and Swedish public sectors to establish a strong agreement with high standards for quality, information security, and data protection, while ensuring competitive terms and pricing. We hope many organizations will use the agreement to strengthen their cybersecurity,” says Halvord Vinger, Project Manager at DFØ.

The agreement is available through Adda (adda.se) in Sweden and MPS (markedsplassen.anskaffelser.no) in Norway. Organizations can buy directly based on the evaluation in the agreement, or run a mini-competition with their own requirements. For more information, visit .

About Holm Security

Holm Security is a European leader in exposure and vulnerability management. Founded in 2015 in Stockholm, Holm Security helps more than 1,600 organizations across the public and private sectors see their risk clearly, prioritize what matters, and prove that it is going down. Its Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform is hosted in Europe. It finds and prioritizes vulnerabilities across systems and networks, cloud, web applications, APIs and users, spanning both IT and operational technology (OT), and gives teams clear guidance on how to fix them. Learn more at holmsecurity.com.

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