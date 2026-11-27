FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ramzi D Sinno, whose work focuses on food and fitness, including bringing organic Mediterranean sesame paste production to the United States, is set to appear on Made It In America TV, where he will share insights on food innovation, perseverance, and navigating community pressure.Made It In America is a television series celebrating foreign-born entrepreneurs, founders, and visionaries who have built businesses in the United States. The series explores the determination, experiences, and strategies behind their entrepreneurial journeys and contributions to the American economy. You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Sinno will explore his work in bringing Mediterranean sesame paste production into the organic market in the United States, the challenges of community pressure, and the importance of perseverance when pursuing a goal.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Made It In America continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.“Didn't give up,” said Sinno.Ramzi's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Ramzi D Sinno to Appear on Made It In America TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 27, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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