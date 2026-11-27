Individual Freedom Pass

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Aviation has announced its End of Year Freedom Pass Bonus, a limited-time offer providing aviation professionals with extended access to online regulatory and vocational training through its e-learning platform.Designed for individuals working across EASA, FAA, ICAO, and GCAA regulatory environments, the Individual Freedom Pass grants subscription-based access to Sofema Aviation's library of over 525 online courses, packages, and diplomas. Under the seasonal promotion, enrollees who purchase a subscription before the December 2026 deadline receive complimentary additional access months at current 2026 rates:6-Month Individual Freedom Pass: Includes 1 additional month (7 months total access).12-Month Individual Freedom Pass: Includes 3 additional months (15 months total access).The training catalog covers key operational and regulatory disciplines, including Continuing Airworthiness (Part-M and Part-CAMO), Maintenance (Part-145), Design and Production (Part-21), Quality and Safety Management Systems (SMS), Flight Operations, and Aviation Leadership. Courses are self-paced and accessible online, allowing working personnel to complete training modules around operational schedules and receive digital certificates of completion for their training records."The aviation industry evolves rapidly, and staying current with regulatory requirements is no longer optional-it is the foundation of a resilient career," said a spokesperson for Sofema Aviation. "Our End of Year Freedom Pass Bonus removes the financial barriers to continuous learning, giving motivated professionals the freedom to explore multiple disciplines at a fraction of the cost of individual courses."The End of Year Individual Freedom Pass Bonus is available for individual enrollment via the Sofema Aviation platform through December 2026.For full terms, course listings, and enrollment details, visit or contact....About Sofema Aviation (SA)Established in 2008 and headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sofema Aviation provides regulatory and vocational training for the aviation sector. Through its e-learning platform, Sofema Aviation, the organization delivers online regulatory training courses to aviation personnel, airlines, Maintenance and Repair Organizations (MROs), and regulatory authorities internationally.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

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Sofema Aviation Announces End-of-Year Individual Freedom Pass Bonus for Online Regulatory Training News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services November 27, 2026, 11:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education



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