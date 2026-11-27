MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an alleged inter-state ATM burglary offender, who was declared a proclaimed offender in two criminal cases registered in the national capital and was wanted in connection with an ATM heist involving approximately Rs 19.10 lakh.

The accused, identified as Rahul Khan (30), a resident of Bajitpur in Haryana's Nuh-Mewat district, was apprehended by a team of the Western Range-II unit of the Crime Branch on November 26, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Khan was wanted in FIR No. 930/2020, registered at Dabri police station under Sections 380, 457, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, in connection with an ATM burglary involving approximately Rs 19.10 lakh. He was declared a proclaimed offender in the case on September 11, 2025, by a Dwarka court.

He was also wanted in FIR No. 635/2020, registered at Dwarka North police station under the Arms Act, in which he was declared a proclaimed offender on August 5, 2026.

During verification of his criminal antecedents, investigators found his suspected involvement in three additional ATM loot cases registered in Shillong and Guwahati, taking the number of ATM-related cases in which he is allegedly involved across Delhi and the Northeast to four, police said.

The arrest assumes significance as an earlier attempt by Meghalaya Police to apprehend Khan in Nuh-Mewat in March 2026 had reportedly met with resistance. According to the Crime Branch, a group of people allegedly gathered during that operation, attacked the police team and attempted to secure his release.

The situation escalated, forcing the police personnel to fire multiple rounds to disperse the mob. One of the alleged attackers sustained a gunshot injury, the police said.

The Crime Branch said it had been developing intelligence about Khan's alleged involvement in ATM loot cases, including those registered in northeastern states, for more than three months.

Technical surveillance, the deployment of informers and discreet field enquiries were used to establish his whereabouts in Nuh-Mewat. Investigators also monitored the premises where he was suspected to be staying, as he allegedly visited the location infrequently and maintained cautious movement patterns to avoid detection.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Gautam Malik, comprising Sub-Inspectors Kuldeep Singh and Ravi Bhushan, Head Constables Pawan and Rajesh, was constituted under the supervision of ACP Raj Pal Dabas. The operation was carried out under the direction of DCP Crime Branch Harsh Indora.

Following specific intelligence developed by the team, the personnel reached the identified location, verified the accused's identity, and apprehended him on November 26.

Police said Khan was subsequently interrogated and relevant information was shared with the concerned law enforcement agencies, including police authorities in northeastern states, for verification and further action.

According to his profile shared by the police, Khan is a Class 10 dropout and is married with four children. His father works as a daily-wage labourer. Police alleged that he came into contact with criminal elements after discontinuing his education and subsequently became involved in ATM burglary activities.

His other criminal antecedents include FIR No. 221/2021, registered under the Arms Act at the Special Cell police station in Delhi. Police said efforts were underway to verify his alleged role in the three ATM loot cases registered in Shillong and Guwahati and establish the details of the respective cases.