MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Business confidence in Pakistan has deteriorated in the past few months, with foreign investors turning more pessimistic than the broader business community despite an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to a report.

As per analysis of Dawn, overall business confidence dropped by 36 per cent, slipping from a positive 13 per cent in the previous round to a negative 23 per cent.

However, sentiment among foreign investors weakened even more dramatically. Confidence among OICCI member companies fell by 55 per cent, from a positive 28 per cent to negative 27 per cent, reversing the long-standing trend of foreign investors displaying greater optimism than domestic businesses.

Businesses remain concerned about rising operational costs, particularly high energy and fuel prices, inflation, security-related challenges, geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty, according to the report.

Moreover, business confidence turned negative across all major sectors.

Retail and wholesale recorded the steepest deterioration, followed by manufacturing and services.

Capital investment expectations slipped into negative territory, while hiring outlooks weakened significantly.

A majority of respondents also expressed concern about the country's economic trajectory.

Nearly four-fifths assessed Pakistan's business environment negatively over the previous six months.

“As many as 78 pc of respondents reported a negative assessment of Pakistan's business situation over the preceding six months, compared with 47 per cent in the previous wave,” Dawn said.

While 44 per cent expected conditions to deteriorate further in the coming half-year.

OICCI President Umar Ahsan Khan said the findings should serve as a warning for policymakers, according to the report.

"The sharp decline in confidence, particularly among foreign investors, highlights the need to address the underlying structural issues affecting investment decisions."

"Businesses need a predictable policy environment, competitive taxation, affordable and reliable energy, and greater consistency in government decisions. Restoring confidence will be essential to unlocking fresh investment, supporting expansion and generating employment," Khan said.