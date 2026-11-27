MENAFN - IANS) Koderma, Nov 27 (IANS) A one-month-and-eight-day-old infant died a day after receiving vaccination at an Anganwadi centre in Jharkhand's Koderma district, triggering protests by the family and local residents on Friday, who alleged medical negligence and demanded action against the health worker concerned.

The incident took place at the Mahathadih Anganwadi Centre in Domchanch block. Following the infant's death, angry family members and residents blocked the Koderma-Giridih main road at Shaheed Chowk in Domchanch, disrupting traffic for nearly two hours.

The deceased child's parents, Rupa Devi and Pappu Sao, accused Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Rinki Devi of negligence during the vaccination process.

According to the family, the infant was supposed to receive only the BCG vaccine, but the ANM allegedly administered four vaccines together.

The child's mother, Rupa Devi, claimed that she had specifically requested the health worker to administer only one vaccine, citing the infant's young age.

She alleged that the ANM assured her there was no reason to worry and subsequently administered four vaccines to the child.

The family claimed that the infant died the following day. The incident has left the family devastated, while residents have demanded a thorough investigation by the Health Department and appropriate action against anyone found responsible.

The road blockade began around noon, leading to long queues of vehicles on the busy route. Police personnel reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters.

Following information about the incident, Circle Officer Ravindra Pandey, Block Development Officer Bhola Pandey and police station in-charge Shashi Bhushan Kumar also arrived at the location.

The officials held discussions with the family members and residents and assured them that the incident would be investigated impartially. They further promised appropriate action if negligence was established during the inquiry.

Following the assurance, the protesters called off the blockade after approximately two hours, allowing traffic movement on the route to return to normal.

The alleged link between the vaccination and the infant's death has not yet been medically established. The cause of death and whether it was directly connected to the vaccination will be determined only after medical examination and an investigation by the Health Department.