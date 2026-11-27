MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Ahead of the Winter session of the Bihar Assembly, Speaker Prem Kumar on Friday convened a high-level meeting to review preparations and ensure the smooth conduct of proceedings.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, senior officials from various government departments and representatives of the police, traffic and health departments.

The five-day Winter session will begin on November 30 and conclude on December 4.

On the first day, newly elected members will take their oaths or make affirmations.

The Bihar government will also table the second supplementary budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the State Assembly.

December 1 and 2 have been earmarked for government legislative business, including the introduction and discussion of bills.

The second supplementary budget will be taken up for detailed discussion on December 3.

The final day, December 4, will be reserved for resolutions moved by non-government members.

Legislators will have to submit notices for such resolutions within the prescribed timeframe.

This session is also expected to draw attention as Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor prepares to attend the State Assembly for the first time as an MLA from the Bankipur Assembly constituency.

As the sole representative of the Jan Suraaj Party in the House, Kishor will have limited numerical strength but can raise questions and seek answers from the Bihar government through legislative proceedings.

Kishor has frequently raised issues concerning employment, education, healthcare, development and governance during his public interactions and political campaigns.

His participation in the Bihar Assembly is expected to bring these issues into legislative discussions.

During the Bankipur Assembly by-election campaign, Kishor visited different areas of the constituency and interacted with residents through public meetings and outreach programmes.

His approach to raising public concerns inside the House will be closely watched during the session.

The Winter session will provide an opportunity for legislators to question the Bihar government on various policy and administrative matters, besides discussing the supplementary budget and proposed legislation.