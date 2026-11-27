MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying the "misdeeds of those who betrayed Delhi have been exposed", after the government opened the former CM's official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal', for a media tour.

Speaking to reporters, CM Rekha Gupta said: "I believe the people of Delhi wanted to see this 'Sheesh Mahal', and we want the people of Punjab to see it as well. First, Delhi was looted, and now Punjab. And once again, they are presenting themselves before the people of Punjab with such shamelessness."

The Chief Minister was targeting the incumbent AAP government in Punjab, in view of the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

"Those responsible for betraying Delhi and Punjab have had all their misdeeds exposed before the public today. The people are watching how they misused their hard-earned money in building a 'Sheesh Mahal' for themselves, while the public was left homeless and destitute," the Delhi CM remarked.

She accused the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government of "exploiting" the capital, harming its economy and stalling development works,

CM Gupta further accused the previous AAP government and party chief Arvind Kejriwal of spending crores for its "propaganda" and "luxury".

"People of the capital are witnessing these (past) misdoings today...I would request everyone to come and see it for themselves, as such deceits cannot prosper repeatedly," she added.

Earlier, several social media users, including a former Director General of Police and a senior Supreme Court advocate-activist, on Friday criticised the AAP chief over the lavish expenditure on the bungalow.

Former Chhattisgarh Director General of Police R.K. Vij took to X to criticise the disparity between the party's name and the alleged expenditure on the residence.

“Well done! The party's name is Aam Aadmi, but the household expenditure is like that of a VVIP. You should admit your mistake," Vij said in a post in Hindi.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan also criticised Kejriwal, highlighting the expensive facilities and furnishings allegedly installed at the residence.

"Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal is now open to the public. Built with an expensive Jacuzzi, sauna, massage table, barber's chair and 10 TVs costing Rs 10 lakh each, this residence of the Aam Aadmi cost the exchequer only Rs 58 crore," he said.