MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Nahda Centre has officially announced its appointment as an Associate Partner of Dubai Capitals for Season 5 of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20). Unveiled during a press conference at the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, the event also marked the announcement of the Centre's upcoming UAE 55th National Day celebration. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The conference opened with a standout futuristic moment as Noor, an intelligent AI-powered robot, took the stage to deliver the introductory speech-underscoring Al Nahda Centre's commitment to innovation, smart technology, and next-generation customer experiences.

The strategic partnership agreement was signed by Nabeel Ahmed Mohammed, CEO, and Rashid Aslam, Director, on behalf of Al Nahda Centre, alongside Sujoy Ganguly, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Rugby Premier League at GMR Sports, and Ajith Gopinathan Nair, Vice President – Corporate Finance and Strategy at GMR Group, on behalf of Dubai Capitals. UAE National Team cricketer Haider Ali also participated in the ceremony, joined by Faizal Bin Muhammed, Operations Director at Al Nahda Centre, and Siva Kumar, AGM – Sports Operations at Dubai Capitals.

Bridging Dubai's premier cricket franchise with a leading government service destination that welcomes thousands of residents daily, the collaboration will feature joint branding, interactive fan engagement, and exclusive customer giveaways-including contests to win tickets to Dubai Capitals' home matches. Beyond fan initiatives, Al Nahda Centre is managing the end-to-end visa processing for Dubai Capitals' players and support staff, ensuring seamless documentation from start to finish.

The partnership highlights the shared role of both organizations in bringing people together: while Dubai Capitals unite communities through the spirit of cricket, Al Nahda Centre empowers those same communities to live, work, and build their futures through accessible government services under one roof.

commented,“Behind every document is a person moving forward-whether starting a new career, bringing family to the UAE, or launching a business. Our mission is to make those journeys seamless through accessible, tech-driven government services. Dubai Capitals bring diverse communities together on the pitch. We serve that exact diversity every single day, and this partnership allows even more residents to discover how we support them. Likewise, our upcoming National Day gathering celebrates the enduring spirit of the Union and the immense pride we take in calling this multicultural nation home.”

Al Nahda Centre will host its National Day celebration on 1 December 2026 under the theme“Many Nationalities. United Under One Flag.” Customers, employees, partners, and community members from across the globe will gather at the Centre for an official UAE flag-hoisting ceremony, complemented by traditional Emirati performances and vibrant multicultural programmes.

Al Nahda Centre provides comprehensive government services under one roof, including visa stamping, business licensing, Emirates ID, medical fitness, labour services, Ejari, and Dubai Courts notary services. Medical fitness and occupational health services are provided on behalf of Dubai Health by Emirates Gulf Facilities Management Services LLC, part of Emirates Gulf Group.