Royal Enfield is preparing to move into the mainstream market with more accessible models later next fiscal, targeting young aspirational buyers stepping up from entry-level machines.

The mid-weight manufacturer, which currently sells products between 350cc and 650cc in India, is readying launches in the 250cc segment to ride the premiumisation wave. The shift comes as rivals Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, both traditionally strong in the commuter category, give up share.

Sources familiar with the plans said rising aspirations and easier financing are driving upgrades, pushing Royal Enfield into the new segment with a medium to long term goal of tripling its domestic motorcycle share.

"The mid-weight motorcycle market above 250cc and up to 800cc increased to more than 1.27 million units last fiscal, from a little over 550,000 units in the last five years," a source said. "Aspirations are on a rise. Indian buyers no longer want basic products. With their new platform, Royal Enfield is looking at tapping into this huge base of upgraders from the commuter bike category."

Royal Enfield declined to comment on future product plans.

The commuter space remains large. Around 9.53 million motorcycles in the 75cc to 125cc range were sold in the domestic market last fiscal, but the segment's share has been sliding. It fell to 72.9 per cent in FY26 from 79.8 per cent in FY22, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Within that shift, Hero's motorcycle share dropped to 42 per cent last fiscal from 48.3 per cent in FY22, while Bajaj slipped to 15.6 per cent from 18.2 per cent. Royal Enfield, carried by the premiumisation trend, lifted its share to 8.5 per cent from 5.8 per cent over the same period.

A second person familiar with the matter said the 200-250cc segment is now the fastest growing in the motorcycle category, which explains why the company sees room to expand below its current range.